The challenge between the parties in view of the political elections of next September 25 is getting hotter and among the most debated topics, and particularly felt by the Italians, there is undoubtedly the energy question which embraces various issues, from the expensive bills to the roof. gas price, up to a hypothetical return of Italy to nuclear power and much more.

Whoever succeeds Mario Draghi as prime minister will likely take office just before winter, with the prospect of energy rationing and uncontrolled inflation if Russia cuts further gas supplies. In recent days, natural gas prices in Europe have reached record levels and Italy, laden with debt, has already spent almost 40 billion euros (39.9 billion dollars) to help families and businesses.

From the center-right to the Democratic Party: what the parties propose on expensive energy

But let’s see in detail what are the proposals of the parties on the energy issue.

Starting from center right point 11 of his program dedicated to Italy’s energy self-sufficiency speaks of “a possible use of energy production through the creation of state-of-the-art plants without vetoes and preconceptions, also evaluating the use of clean nuclear power”. To push a lot on nuclear power is the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, who would like to overcome the no to nuclear power decided with the 1987 referendum.

“We cannot be the only large country in the world that insists on saying no to the latest generation of clean and safe nuclear power. We need clean and safe energy, we need nuclear power ”. Thus Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, speaking at the meeting “In diversity, for the common good” at the Rimini Meeting.

Always reviewing the proposals of the center-right, the leader of Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, in her latest speeches, has for now chosen a position of continuity, albeit with some corrections, to the policy adopted in recent months by the outgoing government led by Draghi. “We intend to continue the Draghi government’s commitment to a European gas price ceiling because this allows us to curb speculation and lighten bills, but unlike the Draghi government we would like to ask internationally, in particular in Europe, and in the West , to set up compensation mechanisms for economies that are paying a higher price for sanctions ”against Putin’s Russia, Meloni stressed. Former Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti, candidate for the Senate for Brothers of Italy, argues that it would be necessary to “remove taxation on energy at least on basic bills, the lowest ones”. The former minister also observed that against the high bills it is necessary to “tax the mega speculation that is made starting from the Amsterdam Stock Exchange”. The center-right, in its joint program, to solve the energy crisis in a structural way, also proposes a return to fourth generation nuclear power. To overcome the winter, the center-right finally promises burst checks on the Pa, where from May 2022 to March 2023 the weighted average temperature must not exceed 19 degrees.

Il Democratic party, instead, it focuses on regasification plants, “whose use appears necessary but on the condition that they constitute bridging solutions, that they remain active only a few years and that they can be demobilized well before 2050, precisely in order not to interrupt the prospect of ecological transition”. Particular attention to the territories where they will be installed, “which will be consulted and compensated in advance, for the economic and social impact they may suffer, through an ad hoc fund”

Against the high energy, the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta has launched his recipe which includes a package of five proposals. The first point is the “control of electricity prices, with the transitional introduction for 12 months of a regime of administered prices for electricity through the setting of a national ceiling on the price of electricity (100 euro / Mwh) for businesses and households “. At the second point, the Democratic Party also launches a “new ‘social light’ contract for micro-enterprises and families with medium and low incomes with electricity produced entirely from renewable sources and free of charge up to a maximum of 1,350 KWh / year per family (equal to 50 % of average consumption), with prices in any case controlled on the excess “. In the third point, the “doubling of the tax credit to offset the extra costs of companies for gas and electricity starting from June of this year and then,” a large national energy saving plan, encouraging business investments in energy efficiency, and investments in the production of energy from renewable sources as part of the acceleration of the ecological transition that we have set as the central point of our program ”. And finally, “pressure at EU level for the introduction of a European gas price cap”.

For the 5 Star Movement, instead, the most urgent measures should be an expansion of the number of beneficiaries of the social bonuses on electricity and gas, today limited to families with an ISEE below 12 thousand euros. And a net cut of VAT on basic necessities. Finally, the Third Pole with Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi also pushes on nuclear power but in its program Calenda has announced that there will be room for waste-to-energy and regasification plants.