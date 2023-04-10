As is well known, the Scandinavian country was the first to announce the phase-out of nuclear energy, followed a few years later by the phase-out, which was much less commented on in Germany. Incidentally, Greta is not an opponent of these plans. Nuclear energy is valued in Sweden as CO2-free power generation. Just like in neighboring Finland, which is currently building a repository for nuclear waste, which has received less attention in Germany.

The operators of lignite and hard coal power plants will provide replacements – with an increase of around 35 million tons of CO2! Yearly! Or we will obtain electricity from the nuclear power plants that surround us. More than 100 are in service in Europe. Many more are under construction or in planning. In France, in addition to the almost 60 existing plants, but also in England, Belgium, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Sweden, nuclear energy is experiencing a renaissance.

Now Turkey is also following, which already has “Russian” plants under construction on a site that was once reserved for state-of-the-art German nuclear technology, with expansion plans up to 20,000 megawatts. The Japanese, who significantly influenced the German exit with their sloppy handling of Fukushima, are putting shut down nuclear power plants back into operation after a safety check and are planning new ones. The Chinese are also pursuing medium- and long-term expansion goals, with the European pressurized water reactor EPR, which the French developed jointly with Siemens, playing an important role. And in South Korea there are considerations to increase the share of nuclear energy in power generation from 28 percent to 34 percent.

CO2 balance deteriorated

Our European friends do not want to follow the German special path. They also noted with more or less a shrug of the shoulders how Germany intends to take precautions should the wind and sun fail. These so-called dark doldrums can also last 14 days or longer. Then around 40,000 MW of power plant capacity could be missing in Germany. According to the federal government’s plans, these are to be replaced by the construction of 25,000 MW gas-fired power plants. The rest could come from abroad. The easiest way is from the French nuclear power plants on the German border, if they receive an operating license again after the extensive safety checks. Polish coal-fired power plants could also be considered. In March, around 40 percent of German electricity came from coal-fired power plants.

Of course, the 25,000 MW gas-fired power plants are by no means guaranteed, not only because of the complex approval process, but also for reasons of economy. The electricity production costs for 2,000 (rather 1,000) operating hours per year for so-called peak load power plants could be around twelve cents. The industry, parts of which have concrete plans to leave because of the exorbitant energy costs, will not want to bear the resulting high electricity prices. The companies that are supposed to build the power plants will demand large subsidies. Otherwise they will not build a power plant. How long can the state lure with high subsidies billions? Strange that the many, often young, climate activists don’t realize who ultimately has to pay this ever-growing bill.

Gas will remain the preferred choice for a long time to come

And the desired switch to green hydrogen will take a long time and become expensive due to the efficiency losses in the production and use of hydrogen. Gas will therefore remain the preferred choice for firing gas turbines for a long time – and worsen the CO2 balance. Technically, the problem is not yet completely solved. But our engineers will succeed, not immediately, but in the foreseeable future. For the time being, the high gas price pleases the Sheikhs of Qatar and our American friends, who are not afraid to extract their gas with fracking, which we frown upon.

In any case, the Economics Ministry has insinuated in a report that the French could help us out at the end of the decade because they will then again have a considerable electricity surplus – with electricity from nuclear power plants, mind you. Electricity from French nuclear power plants yes, from German no!

The planned new plants in Europe are to be built by Americans, Koreans, Russians, Japanese and French. The latter compete with the design developed jointly with Siemens, although Siemens is no longer involved.

Germany is losing influence

But, and this is completely overlooked in the phase-out discussion, when it comes to the assessment and further development of the nuclear safety of nuclear power plants and also to the development of new reactor types, Germany will be met in the international bodies with its proposals and yes, also with its concerns, are hardly ever heard. The influence of German experts was once quite different. The criteria for safe design and, last but not least, for safe operation, developed in Germany with the significant participation of the Reactor Safety Commission, set international standards. Its long-standing leader, Adolf Birkhofer, also a professor at the Technical University of Munich, was the world-renowned authority on security issues.

We will therefore have to live with well over 100 systems in our area that are not built and operated according to German safety requirements. Our special route remains a ghost trip. Electricity will continue to come from the socket, a bit more expensive, perhaps not quite as reliable and not “more environmentally friendly” for the foreseeable future. It seems bizarre, however, when the German Economics Minister, according to press reports, declared during his recent visit to Kiev that one now has to live with the Ukrainian nuclear power plants, the things are there. How credible is such a statement about plants that probably do not meet German safety standards and at the same time celebrate the shutdown of nuclear power plants in this country, which others rightly envy us for.

No plea against energy transition and climate protection

Is that now a plea against the energy transition and climate protection? No, not at all. We must continue to work sustainably for the energy transition and use all our strength to search for technical solutions, including new solutions and, above all, as an opportunity for our industry with the many possible new jobs that are associated with it. However, we must not lose sight of the economic and social framework. Electricity prices must remain affordable – for the public and for industry.

But it is a plea for more realism in order to avoid future disappointments, especially among the younger generation. Perhaps it will be possible to motivate young people to participate constructively with appropriate, responsible and credible information instead of driving them onto the streets to protest destructively.