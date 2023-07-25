Nuclear-powered ships, the Italian challenge of Fincantieri

A closed mini-nuclear reactor to be used on large ships and with the aim of decarbonising the sector industry. Newcleo, a committed nuclear technology company in the development of innovative IV generation reactors, Fincantieri and Rina, the inspection and certification multinational, will collaborate to study a nuclear propulsion system to be applied to the naval sector. Practicallythe three companies will combine their innovation expertise to jointly carry out a feasibility study for nuclear applications for the sector, taking advantage of Newcleo’s lead-cooled small modular reactor technology.

Newcleo’s reactor

In fact, the use of Newcleo’s innovative lead-cooled fast reactor for naval propulsion would involve the installation of a closed mini-reactor on ships, which would work like a battery capable of producing an electrical power of 30 MW. This would require refueling only every 10-15 years, very limited maintenance and an end-of-life reactor replacement.

Using clean nuclear energy for ships would help decarbonise an industry grappling with a huge consumption of fossil fuels and carbon emissions. the shipbuilding industry, through the International Maritime Organization (IMO), approved last week at the MEPC (80) the new objectives for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, to zero them by or around 2050.

Furthermore, the use of nuclear power on ships would not endanger the marine ecosystem in the event of an accident. With Newcleo’s project, the liquid lead inside of the reactor would solidify on cooling in contact with cold water, enclosing the reactor core in a solid shell and containing all radiation thanks to the shielding properties of lead.

“Today Fincantieri reaffirms its vocation to be a pioneer and catalyst for progress in the maritime sector with cutting-edge, efficient and sustainable technologies – he commented Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and general manager of Fincantieri –. In fact, the agreement allows us to explore the possibility of adding a new and visionary solution among those at our disposal to achieve the ambitious decarbonisation objectives that the industry has set itself”.