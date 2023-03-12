Home Business Nuclear, the Meloni government thinks about it. But the EU excludes it from green sources
Nuclear, the Meloni government thinks about it. But the EU excludes it from green sources

Nuclear, the Meloni government thinks about it. But the EU excludes it from green sources

Italy is thinking about nuclear power, but the EU is doing it outside green sources

“There is no shortage of knowledge about nuclear power in our country, in fact we have more than others” so “the intention of the government is to look into the question” even if this “does not mean building a new plant today but placing attention in such a way concrete and rational on the matter”. This was stated by the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin on Sky Tg24. “There is all attention to small plants”, but on the construction of new power plants “I believe that a parliamentary passage must be made”, however for sure “I will try to place Italy in the leading partners on nuclear power”, he added the minister.

But in the meantime, as the Journal writes, “In the new version of the European industrial plan, nuclear energy could be removed from the list of strategic green technologies with an enormous impact on future choices in the energy field”. As il Giornale adds, “although nuclear power was also included in the first draft of the regulation, its removal from green energy sources was in all probability at the urging of Germany”.

According to Il Giornale, “the choice to exclude nuclear energy among the green sources should therefore be read in an anti-French key at the instigation of Germany since France is the main producer of nuclear energy in Europe. If the measure were confirmed, it would also represent a stop to Italian ambitions to launch a nuclear programme”.

