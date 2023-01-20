Every reporter Chen Xing every editor Wei Guanhong

According to Yaodu data, from January 2, 2023 to January 13, 2022, the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the State Drug Administration received a total of 25 chemical New drug applications and new drug applications for therapeutic biological products (applications of different specifications for the same drug from the same company will not be counted separately).

New drug application for one week

On the company side, Chia Tai Tianqing submitted 1 clinical application and 2 production applications; Hengrui Medicine submitted 1 production application and 1 clinical application; Baili Tianheng and Rongchang Biology submitted 2 clinical applications each. Henlius, Grand Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals, Zhifei Biological, Zhejiang Pharmaceutical, Innovent Biological, Hansoh Pharmaceuticals, Jiakesi, CSPC, Conoya, Yiling Pharmaceutical, Tonghua Dongbao, WuXi Giant Nuo, Cain Technology, and Haisco each submitted 1 clinical application; Dizhe Pharmaceuticals submitted 1 production application.

Hot reviews of new drugs

1. Simcere’s application for the listing of the new crown drug was accepted and the stock price did not rise but fell

On January 16, Simcere Pharmaceuticals announced that the new drug marketing application of the innovative drug Xiannuoxin (Xantevir Tablets/Ritonavir Tablets Combination Packaging) was accepted by the State Drug Administration of China through the special approval procedures for drugs For the treatment of adult patients with mild to moderate novel coronavirus infection.

Cenoxin is an innovative oral small molecule anti-new coronavirus drug, which is a combination packaged drug of Cenotavir tablets and Ritonavir tablets. Among them, Cenotavir targets the 3CL protease of SARS-CoV-2 virus replication Combining with low-dose ritonavir can help slow down the metabolism or decomposition of cinotravir in the body and improve the antiviral effect.

Simcere Pharmaceuticals stated that after the product is officially approved for marketing, information including phase III clinical data and pricing will be announced at an appropriate time.

Industry Insights:

Due to its advantages in antiviral effect, drug cost and storage and transportation conditions, small molecule oral drugs are currently the most popular “weapon” in the field of anti-new coronavirus. Up to now, a total of 3 oral small-molecule COVID-19 drugs (Pfizer’s Paxlovid, Real Bio’s Azvudine, and Merck’s Molnupiravir) have been approved for marketing in China, but there is still a huge gap in market demand.

Nuggets innovative drug researchers have combed through public information, and more than 30 domestic companies are in the research and development stage of oral small-molecule new crown drugs. The National Medical Insurance Bureau stated that some new drugs for the treatment of new crowns have been applied for marketing in succession recently. With the increase of new drugs on the market, the choice of patients’ clinical medication and the level of security will be further improved.

Following the release of the signal, a number of pharmaceutical companies have successively disclosed the latest progress of related drugs. Among them, Simcere Pharmaceuticals, Zhongsheng Pharmaceuticals, and Junshi Biology are making progress.

Just after Simcere announced the progress of the announcement, on January 18, Junshi Biology announced that it received the “Notice of Acceptance” approved and issued by the State Food and Drug Administration, and oral nucleosides against the new coronavirus (SARSCoV-2) The new drug marketing application for the drug Deuteremidevir Hydrobromide Tablets (Project Code: JT001/VV116) for the treatment of novel coronavirus infection was accepted. As of now, VV116 has been approved in Uzbekistan for the treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 patients.

Behind the players in the first echelon, there are many companies such as Kexing Pharmaceutical and Xinlitai who are in the phase I and II clinical stages. Essence Securities believes that in the first half of this year, several new crown oral drugs may be approved for marketing.

Company comments:

Before Simcere Pharmaceuticals announced the progress of the new crown oral drug, it first got angry because of montmorillonite powder, but montmorillonite powder is not an “evergreen tree” in terms of performance. At present, Simcere Pharmaceuticals mainly has three pillar products, including Cerebral, a stroke treatment drug, and Endostar and Envida, a tumor treatment drug. The cumulative revenue contributed by these three core products in 2021 will account for nearly 55% of the company’s total revenue.

However, the profit of Simcere Pharmaceuticals in 2021 will increase significantly year-on-year, largely due to the contribution of non-main products. In that year, Simcere’s other net income reached 1.215 billion yuan, including exchange income, net income from revaluation of the fair value of the equity of associates, and income from the sale of equity in subsidiaries such as cell therapy companies. In the first half of 2022, Simcere Pharmaceuticals’ revenue increased by 27.3% year-on-year to 2.7 billion yuan, but the profit during the period fell by 88.8% year-on-year to 62 million yuan. The direct reason is the sharp reduction in “other net income”.

As a typical pharmaceutical company of “imitation-transformation”, Simcere must maintain a stable R&D investment. In the first half of 2022, the company’s R&D investment reached 652 million yuan, accounting for 24.1% of revenue. In the context of continuous years of decline in net cash flow from operating activities, the company continued to invest in drugs with stronger hematopoietic capabilities.

Although the listing application of Cenosys has been accepted, it still needs to go through multiple links such as listing and medical insurance. In the context of the ever-changing new crown epidemic, it remains to be seen how much contribution Censesin can make to Simcere Pharmaceuticals. However, the “Guidelines for the Formation of New Coronary Drug Price Formation (Trial)” issued by the National Medical Insurance Bureau proposes to guide companies to openly, transparently and reasonably set the price of new crown drugs, and the pricing and profit margins of domestic new crown drugs should be more reasonable.

On January 17, Simcere Pharmaceuticals fell by more than 15%. On January 19, the closing price was HK$10.52 per share, down 2.77%.

Data as of the close on January 19 Data source: Wind

2. Xinhua Pharmaceutical’s new drug for Alzheimer’s disease was approved to carry out clinical research and development of new drugs in this field “nine deaths and a lifetime”

On January 13, Xinhua Pharmaceutical announced that OAB-14 Dry Suspension, a class 1 innovative drug with independent intellectual property rights, obtained the “Notice of Approval for Drug Clinical Trials” and will carry out phase I clinical trials. For mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

According to public information, OAB-14 is a new class of anti-AD drug candidates with a new mechanism of action. The completed pharmacodynamic studies have shown that OAB-14 can significantly reduce the deposition of β-amyloid protein in the brain.

Industry Insights:

Earlier this year, the FDA approved lecanemab, the second new drug for Alzheimer’s disease. The drug, developed by Biogen and its Japanese partner Eisai Co., is the second Alzheimer’s drug approved by the FDA in nearly 20 years.

It is worth mentioning that Aduhelm, the first FDA-approved Alzheimer’s drug, was also jointly developed by Biogen and Eisai. However, although Aduhelm was approved, it has been in trouble since its listing.

From the pathogenic mechanism it is based on, to drug safety, bleak sales, and setbacks in the market, Aduhelm has suffered huge controversies. It is worth mentioning that the hypothesis of “abnormal deposition of β-amyloid protein” based on Aduhelm itself is controversial. According to public information, based on the phenomenon of β-amyloid deposition in the brain of patients, researchers have carried out a lot of research. Although these investigational therapies can successfully reduce Aβ levels or eliminate β-amyloid deposits in the brain, they do not seem to help patients with cognitive decline. These trial results call this hypothesis into question.

The second approved lecanemab also targets β-amyloid. The complete data of the Phase III clinical trial showed that after 18 months of treatment, the CDR-SB score of the lecanemab group (Alzheimer’s disease-related test results assessment The reference standard mainly measures cognitive function and memory function. The higher the score, the worse the patient’s cognitive function and daily life ability) was 27% lower than that of the stabilizer group, which means that Lecanemab has significantly improved the patient’s cognitive ability. This data has ignited the enthusiasm of pharmaceutical companies and researchers to discuss the hypothesis of “abnormal deposition of β-amyloid protein”.

According to relevant statistics, for a long time, Alzheimer’s disease has been the “hardest hit area” of research and development in the field of human medicine-the clinical failure rate is as high as 99.6%. Although many R&D companies have frequently failed, the huge market demand still drives pharmaceutical companies to continue to enter this “nine-death” R&D track.

Global Alzheimer’s Drug Development Phase Number (as of November 17, 2022)

Data source: Zhongkang FIC Intelligence

As far as the domestic situation is concerned, in January this year, the official website of CDE announced that the remternetug injection under Eli Lilly and Company (LLY.US) had obtained implicit permission for clinical trials, and planned to develop it for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease. According to public information, remternetug targets an amyloid subtype called N3pG, and is currently undergoing a phase III clinical trial overseas for the treatment of patients with early Alzheimer’s disease.

Company comments:

In the past year, the popularity of Xinhua Pharmaceutical has been on the rise. Since April last year, the stock price of Xinhua Pharmaceutical has soared due to the signing of an agreement related to Azvudine with Real Biotech, but it soon fell again; in December last year, with the adjustment and optimization of epidemic prevention and control, as the leading domestic ibuprofen raw material drug As a listed company, the stock price of Xinhua Pharmaceutical once again ushered in a “skyrocketing”, and the stock price doubled in more than half a month.

Xinhua Pharmaceutical has three business segments, namely chemical raw materials, preparations, and intermediates. The revenue in 2021 will be 2.741 billion yuan, 2.612 billion yuan, and 1.208 billion yuan, accounting for 41.78%, 39.81%, and 1.841 billion yuan of total revenue. %. Since most of the company’s raw materials are bulk raw materials, the intermediates are in a relatively weak position in the industrial chain, and the preparation products are mainly generic drugs. Therefore, the profit level of the company’s three major businesses is not high.

Wind data shows that from 2019 to 2021, Xinhua Pharmaceutical’s return on net assets (deducting weighted) will be 9.12%, 9.4%, and 8.67%, respectively.

From the perspective of growth, Xinhua Pharmaceutical’s performance growth rate is relatively slow. The year-on-year growth rates of the company’s revenue in the first three quarters of 2021 and 2022 will be 9.23% and 10.39% respectively, the growth rates of net profit attributable to the parent company will be 7.29% and 2.84% respectively, and the year-on-year growth rates of non-net profit will be 0.19% and 6.48% respectively.

Nuggets innovative drug researcher believes that Alzheimer’s disease drug research and development “near death” is not only a test of the company’s research and development capabilities, but also a test of continuous research and development investment. For Xinhua Pharmaceutical, in addition to hot spots such as azvudine and ibuprofen raw materials, what is more urgently needed are “hard power” products that can stabilize and sustain hematopoiesis for the company.