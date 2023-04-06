The days of unusually low insolvency figures are over: the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research is reporting more company bankruptcies again. Compared to the previous year, the number increased by 24 percent.

Dhe number of insolvencies in Germany has recently increased. In March, the number of insolvent partnerships and corporations totaled 959, said the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research (IWH), based in Halle, on Thursday. This is more than 15 percent more than in February and 24 percent more than in March 2022. This means that the number is only slightly below the level of the years before the outbreak of the corona pandemic, according to the IWH experts.

“The times of unusually low insolvency numbers are over for the time being,” says Steffen Müller from the IWH. However, no further increase in the numbers is to be expected in the coming months.

Most bankruptcies were recorded in North Rhine-Westphalia (213), it said. In a country comparison, the numbers in Schleswig-Holstein have risen the most. Here the number of insolvencies in the first three months of this year was more than 60 percent above the average of 2022. For its analyses, the institute evaluates the current insolvency announcements of the German registration courts and links them to the balance sheet figures of the companies concerned.

The Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden also collects insolvency figures. In mid-March, the authority announced that the district courts had reported 14,590 corporate insolvencies last year.

