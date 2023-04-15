The total value of imports and exports in the first quarter was 9.89 trillion yuan, an increase of 4.8% year-on-year; the proportion of enterprises with new export orders increased for three consecutive months; the export of heavy containers in March increased by 10.5% year-on-year… General Administration of Customs April 13 The released foreign trade report card shows that my country’s foreign trade import and export started steadily and improved month by month, laying the foundation for the promotion of foreign trade stability and quality improvement throughout the year.

The growth rate has turned positive, and the foreign trade market is stable and improving

Analyzing this first quarterly report, “turning positive” is a key word. In terms of cumulative growth rate, foreign trade in the first quarter turned from a slight decrease of 0.8% year-on-year in the first two months to an increase of 4.8%; in terms of single-month growth rate, it fell by 7% year-on-year in January, and quickly turned from negative to positive in February, increasing by 8%. , further increased to 15.5% in March.

Lu Daliang, director of the Statistics and Analysis Department of the General Administration of Customs, said that since the beginning of this year, the domestic epidemic situation has stabilized, and the resumption of work and production has accelerated. Especially since the middle and late February, the ten-year import and export has maintained a positive growth year-on-year, driving the overall scale to grow steadily.

“Under multiple pressures, it is not easy for my country’s foreign trade to walk out of the rising curve against the trend.” Zhuang Rui, a professor at the University of International Business and Economics, said that foreign trade plays an important role in supporting the development of the national economy. The “obvious stabilization” not only shows that my country’s foreign trade has a strong Resilience and competitiveness also release the warmth of economic stabilization and recovery.

If viewed from the perspectives of export and import, the trajectory of foreign trade recovery is clearer. In the first quarter, my country’s exports improved significantly, outperforming imports. Among them, exports were 5.65 trillion yuan, and the year-on-year growth rate rose from 0.9% in the first two months to 8.4%; imports were 4.24 trillion yuan, a decrease of 2.9% in the first two months to an increase of 0.2%.

In this regard, Zhuang Rui analyzed that the rapid growth of exports is mainly reflected in the outstanding export of electromechanical and high-tech products represented by new energy vehicles, as well as the export of products to countries along the “Belt and Road” and members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP). The export growth of trading partners such as China has improved. In addition, as the year-on-year increase in international bulk commodity prices narrowed, the growth rate of imports was relatively low.

“In general, my country’s foreign trade imports and exports showed strong resilience in the first quarter, with a steady and positive start, laying the foundation for the promotion of foreign trade stability and quality improvement throughout the year.” Lv Daliang said.

Positive actions, new drivers of growth continue to grow

As the largest country in the trade of goods, when observing my country’s foreign trade performance, we must not only look at the overall scale, but also look at the structure of foreign trade.

Looking at the report card, the role of foreign trade operators in stimulating foreign trade is a major highlight. In the first quarter, foreign trade companies with import and export performance increased by 5.9% year-on-year. Among them, private enterprises are still the main force of my country’s foreign trade development, with import and export growth of 14.4%, and the proportion of scale in the total import and export value continues to remain at more than half.

Lv Daliang said that my country’s foreign trade import and export is improving month by month, which is inseparable from the large number of foreign trade enterprises giving full play to their vitality, taking the initiative to seize orders and expand the market. A large number of private enterprises with strong flexibility have played a positive role in stabilizing the scale and optimizing the structure of foreign trade.

On the 13th, in the warehouse of Guangxi Wuzhou Rixin Plastic Industry Co., Ltd., workers were busy loading 570 boxes of household products into the vehicle. These products will be sent to Port Klang, Malaysia for delivery to customers. After RCEP took effect, the company made full use of the RCEP policy to develop new markets such as Malaysia and Singapore. “In the first quarter, the company has applied for 44 RCEP certificates of origin and nearly 70,000 yuan in tariff reductions. These are real benefits.” Gan Huizhen, the company’s director, said.

On March 7, workers processed mangoes at Zhongbao (Cambodia) Food Technology Co., Ltd. in Kampong Speu Province, Cambodia. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Wan Po)

Data show that in the first quarter, the year-on-year growth rate of my country’s imports and exports to countries along the “Belt and Road” was 12 percentage points higher than the overall growth rate of foreign trade; the total imports and exports to the other 14 RCEP member countries increased by 7.3% year-on-year, of which Singapore, Laos, The growth rate in Myanmar has exceeded 20%; the “three new” products of electric passenger vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar batteries have become popular exports, with a total export growth of 66.9%, and a year-on-year increase of more than 100 billion yuan…

Zhuang Rui said that the weakening of external demand caused by high global inflation and sluggish growth of major economies has had a direct impact on my country’s foreign trade. , Promoting a higher level of opening up and “leveraging” the new momentum of foreign trade development will further enhance the resilience of my country’s foreign trade development and continue to promote the high-quality development of foreign trade.

Face up to difficulties and strive to achieve the goal of promoting stability and improving quality throughout the year

Intensive selection of products, wide invitation to customers, contact with consulates… In the past two days, Guangzhou Light Out Group Co., Ltd. is making final preparations for participating in the 133rd China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair).

Zhai Hui, deputy general manager of the company, told reporters that due to global uncertain and unstable factors, the company’s export orders have shrunk in the first quarter. “At this exhibition, our primary goal is to meet and negotiate with new and old customers to promote more transactions. We also need to communicate with excellent suppliers and seek cooperation in supply chain and import procurement.”

The Canton Fair, which will kick off on the 15th, is known as the “weather vane” and “barometer” of China‘s foreign trade. After a lapse of three years, the offline exhibition has been fully resumed, and the number of exhibitors has increased to a new high of about 35,000, demonstrating the resilience of my country’s foreign trade companies to face difficulties and seize opportunities.

On March 16, workers assemble baby carriages in the production workshop of a foreign trade company in Xingtai Economic Development Zone, Hebei Province.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Luo Xuefeng

At present, the foreign trade environment is still severe and complex, and the trade outlook is still under pressure. In particular, factors such as weakening foreign demand and geopolitics will bring greater challenges to the development of my country’s foreign trade. In this situation, the decline in orders and insufficient demand have become common problems reported by foreign trade enterprises.

In order to help companies stabilize orders and promote the market, the executive meeting of the State Council held a few days ago re-deployed work related to foreign trade stability and structure optimization. Introduce supporting policies according to local conditions to enhance policy synergy.

In response to the risks and challenges faced by foreign trade development, various departments and localities are taking action: the customs department is evaluating the 23 support measures introduced last year, and further optimizing and upgrading the measures that continue to be effective; Shanghai focuses on key enterprises and key products and increases customs clearance , financial and tax rebates and other aspects of support; Heilongjiang proposed to implement an action plan to improve the pilot free trade zone, and steadily expand the institutional opening; Zhejiang launched the “thousands of groups and enterprises to expand the market and increase orders”…

Large container ships are coming and going, intelligent bridge cranes, tire cranes and other machinery are operating in an orderly manner, and Qingdao Port presents a busy scene. “Next, we will make full use of the policy dividends, continue to encrypt the route network, continue to optimize customer service, consolidate advantages, increase pressure and strive to stabilize exports.” Shandong Port Qingdao Port Qianwan Container Terminal Company Planning Director Huang Chao told reporter.

“Comprehensive research and judgment, we believe that this year’s goal of promoting stability and improving quality of foreign trade is supported.” Lu Daliang said that my country’s economy has strong resilience, great potential, and sufficient vitality. The fundamentals of long-term improvement remain unchanged. Continued overall improvement, the good momentum of foreign trade is expected to continue further. (Reporters Zou Duowei, Ye Haoming, Ding Le, Huang Yaoteng)

[

责编：丁玉冰 ]