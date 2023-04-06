Sister Lisa H. gives insights into her life as a nun. Sister Lisa H. for Business Insider

Sister Lisa H. is a nun who has gained a large following on Tiktok. During the pandemic, a friar suggested that she use the app for her pastoral work. Today, she mainly uses the app to keep up with pop culture and what’s happening in the world.

This article is based on a conversation with Sister Lisa H. It has been edited for length and clarity.

I’m a nun and I’m on tiktok. Yes, I am allowed to be registered there. I want to give people insights into religious life so that they can see us sisters – and all those who dedicate their lives to God – as I do.

So often people ask me, “Can you do this? are you allowed to post freely Does the Church have any power over it?”. Some orders have different rules for these things, but religious life should always be a free choice. The church has no power over what I post. However, as a Catholic, I take very seriously what I post and how I represent myself, my community, other religious communities and the Church.

Before entering religious life, I was principal at my university, a Christian college in Portland. I had so many misconceptions about Catholicism and religious life. But all these false prejudices dissolved when I met people who were Catholic and nuns. By going public myself, I try to put a human face on nun life and meet people where they are: on social media.

I’m just an influencer in the religious world. But I’ll tell you my story and how I decided to take this step.

My journey to 150,000 followers was pretty organic

@sisterlisah Reply to @vjcampbell1 The deeper meaning behind my simple attire. #christian #catholic #religiouslife ♬ You – Petit Biscuit “> External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

In 2020, like everyone else, I stumbled upon Tiktok during the pandemic. That was before I entered religious life. I posted videos about music and being Catholic for fun. But as I entered religious life, I realized that it was a good way to reach out to people and see what others were doing in the world.

In 2020 I brought my cell phone and other belongings to a small convent in Southern California where I had been asked to start a women’s order within an existing order. It was during the start of the Corona lockdowns so it was even harder to interact with people in person.

I checked Tiktok to see how people are doing in the world: What are their needs? What was the mental state of the people? And then I took that out to my community and said, “These are the challenges that people are facing right now.”

My instructor, a friar in the men’s order I worked with, thought it would be a good idea for me to join Tiktok and make videos. First I said, “What? No.” I had retired from public life to focus on God and learn to be a nun. So the last thing I wanted to do was present myself online. But he told me at the time to start connecting with people online because we were no longer able to minister in person due to the pandemic.

The Order required me to keep a log of all the videos I made and the types of reactions I received. Then I was asked to write a spiritual reflection on what I had learned. Publishing my religious life became instructive and formative for me. When I started hosting Q&A sessions about religious life, my followers grew. They were fascinated by my faith and lifestyle and I learned a lot about the non-believer world.

In July 2021 I moved to Arizona to start a new order. But no sisters have joined me until now. I have a group of brothers who live about 20 minutes away that I communicate with often. I now use Tiktok every day. If time permits, I try to release one video per week. All my other tasks have priority and I only use Tiktok on appropriate occasions.

Sometimes I even get recognized in public. However, I try to keep my feet on the ground despite the attention. Otherwise I could easily develop too big an ego. But that is exactly the opposite of what religious people want to achieve.

Over the past few years, a number of brands have approached me and asked me if I could promote certain things. But that’s not what my account is about.

When I was the head of student retention, I dealt with many student complaints and just listened. I also tried to support the administration to help them better. I think that made me want to keep caring about people.

I use social media almost every day, but it doesn’t interfere with my Christian mission

@sisterlisah Little 21-year old Protestant Lisa thought she wasn’t smart enough for College and only ever wanted to serve Jesus with her life. Welp…that happened.. ♬ come into my arms – november ultra “> External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

As much time as I spend on Tiktok, my day revolves around prayer. I pray seven times a day. Then I have a “holy hour” in the afternoon. When I’m not praying, I’m doing other things. I am a substitute teacher, write articles for our church, or serve in local Catholic churches.

In between, I check the Tiktok notifications to see if anyone is in touch. For example, last night I got a message saying, “Hey sister, is there an easier version of the Bible to read? Because it’s confusing.” I like to react to messages like this and reply as quickly as possible because I like to help people. Since we have a farm out here, I often watch DIY and informational videos from farmers, gardeners, and food producers.

Editing videos can take quite a bit of time. Unless I have a funny or crazy idea, I usually spend a few days thinking about what to film next time. Then I build the project into my schedule. When I start a video I’m like, “What’s going to happen in the comments section? How will the video arrive? Do I have to block internet trolls?”

Like any other creator who shares their life online, I’ve received hostility. I pray for every single troll. I call this a spiritual troll service. I also know that they do it because they have a lot of pain in their hearts. If they’re really offensive and inappropriate, I’ll block them immediately. I had to get used to that because by nature I’m not one to exclude people.

I consider Tiktok a part of my public relations work. To monitor my usage I use an alarm on my phone. It goes off after I’ve used the app for an hour. Sometimes that hour is ten in the morning, sometimes it’s before bedtime. The alarm reminds me that there are many other things I need to do. I can spend 15 minutes to an hour a day checking my messages and watching videos.

While it’s cool to be kind of famous, my goal is to build a community

@sisterlisah Bro. Vincent and I had a model show-down…check out his video to see who did it best: @signovince #modelface #whodiditbest #religiouslife #fyp ♬ original sound – Jeremy Marinas “> External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

Someone once asked me how it feels that some people might consider me a celebrity. That makes me very humble. I see the pain of the people hurt by the Catholic Church. I know that I could either damage someone’s faith or possibly help them. I feel obligated to do the latter. But the load of this mission, which reminds me every time I turn on the camera, is a little overwhelming.

People often turn to me and use me as a person to process their path with Catholicism. Some say, “I’m thinking about becoming a Catholic. How do I start?“. Or, “I want to go back to church, but I haven’t been there in a long time,” or, “I’m going to confession for the first time in 30 years. What will that look like?”.

I want to be there for the people because that is one of the reasons why I entered religious life in the first place – to intercede and serve others. In the meantime, I’ll be scrolling through my usual feed of farming and home improvement content. As much as I strive to serve my community, Tiktok also gives back to me in the form of entertainment.

This article was translated from English by Stefanie Michallek. You can find the original hieLauren Finneyr.