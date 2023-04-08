Nunzia De Girolamo: “Elly Schlein? I appreciate her determination”

“Elly Schlein? I met her in TV lounges (from Formigli to Clean Square, ed). She is ideally distant from me: however I appreciate her determination of her. ” She said it Nunzia DeGirolamo to the free newspaper.

Nunzia De Girolamo: Giorgia Meloni has a character strength that is often attributed to men but is actually very feminine

Is the woman in power still an exception or are we really facing a change? “Today we have two women leaders, both in the majority (Giorgia Meloni) and in opposition (Elly Schelin). It’s a fact, no matter how you think about it. I wish one day this question would no longer be asked to me because, simply, it will be normal “, explains the presenter of Hi Male program now in its third season with record tv listens (flew to the 16.9% sharethe Saturday late night show of Rai 1 has doubled the audience compared to the first two editions and will end on Saturday 15 April). Giorgia Meloni defined herself as an underdog. In your opinion, does Meloni have a feminine or masculine communicative profile? “Meloni has a character strength that is often attributed to men but is actually very feminine. She has done a great building job in recent years. She certainly does not lack determination”, the words of Nunzia De Girolamo to Libero.

A “male” who has not yet been able to interview? “At Ciao Maschio there is an invitation for Fiorello…”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

