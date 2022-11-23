Listen to the audio version of the article

The wind farm must not be built. Because the noise generated by the 13 wind turbines could disturb research on gravitational waves “compromising the challenge” that must be accomplished at a depth of 200 meters with the Einstein Telescope project. In the province of Nuoro, but then also in the rest of the island, the mobilization against the 45.045 mw wind farm that is intended to be built between Bitti, Orune and Buddusò, authorized by the latest decree of Prime Minister Draghi, is starting.

The mayors announce battle. «We are also ready to go to Rome to make our voice heard and support our reasons – anticipates Andrea Soddu, mayor of Nuoro -. Let’s be clear, we are not against wind power, but this authorization came despite the ministry’s negative opinion. The Einstein Telescope is an unmissable opportunity not only for Sardinia, but for the whole of Italy and we cannot afford to lose it, it is an opportunity for redemption for a territory that has been penalized for years”.

The Einstein Telescope project

To reconstruct the story it is necessary to take a step back. That is when the opportunity presents itself to give new life to the tunnels of the now abandoned mine of Sos Enattos in Lula. A mining and industrial infrastructure made up of wells and shafts that go up to 200 meters deep and tunnels excavated, starting in 1868 by the Paganelli company, to extract galena, blende (from which lead and zinc are obtained) and silver.

The mining site, closed for decades, is located in a silent and anti-seismic area, characterized by spaces considered by the Institute of Nuclear Physics to be the ideal place for studying gravitational waves. In this context, the Einstein Telescope was born, a candidate for Italy to host the European Center for the Measurement of Gravitational Waves and supported by 41 research institutions and universities, coordinated by the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (INFN).

The project involves the construction of a “giant triangular underground interferometer for the search for gravitational waves”. Using the infrastructure of shafts and tunnels, the observatory should be located at a depth of about 200 metres, with a perimeter of about 30 kilometers made up of 10 km long arms. The economic repercussions are also important, estimated at six billion to be distributed over 9 years. The Region is also supporting the project, which has included it in the investment plan presented as part of the Recovery Fund with a spending program of 300 million euros.