Kindergarten bonus 2022

The procedure for submitting applications has arrived Kindergarten Bonus 2022. This was communicated by INPS with Message number 925 of 25 February.

As stated on www.leggioggi.it, the Inps specifies that, based on the provisions of the law of 23 December 2021, n. 238, the resources for the nursery bonus in 2022 will increase by 12.8 million euros, bringing the total budget for the current year to 553.8 million euros.

In addition, for 2022 there is a novelty that will serve to simplify and speed up the disbursement of the bonus: unlike in previous years, for each month booked when attaching the proof of payment, the requesting parent will be able to self-certify the amount requested in appropriate fields of the procedure.

The application can be submitted online, logging in with SPID, CIE or CNS credentials and via Patronati.

Daycare bonus 2022: who gets it

The application can be presented by the parent of a minor born or adopted on or after 1 January 2016, on the basis of the provisions of article 1, paragraph 355, law of 11 December 2016, n. 232, in possession of the required requisites.

Article 1, paragraph 343, law of 27 December 2019 n. 160, raised the amount of the voucher up to a maximum of 3,000 euros on the basis of the valid ISEE for minors, referring to the minor for whom the service is requested.

The application for assistance for the introduction of forms of home support must be presented by the parent/guardian living with the child for whom the service is requested and must be accompanied by a certificate, issued by a pediatrician of free choice, declaring for the entire year, the child’s inability to attend nursery schools due to a serious chronic disease.

Daycare bonus 2022: how to apply

The application for assistance for the payment of nursery school fees must be presented by the parent or guardian of the minor who bears the burden and must contain an indication of the monthly salaries relating to the periods of school attendance, between January and December 2022 up to a maximum of 11, for which the benefit is intended.

As anticipated, it is possible to apply:

directly online, via the inps.it portal;

through the support of patronages, using the free services offered by them.

