The presentation of the proposal for a regulation on the front-pack nutrition label that the European Commission should have prepared by the end of this year has been postponed to the second quarter of 2023. Italy, which has always been opposed to the Nutriscore traffic light system, is not only gaining time but is seeing increasing hopes for an alternative method: “The nutriscore is one of the front-pack nutritional labeling systems and there are several, but this is not it means that our system will be based on the Nutriscore “, said Roser Domenech Amado, interim director” one health “of the Directorate-General for Health and Consumers of the European Commission, speaking at the round table on nutritional labeling for food organized by the Permanent Representation of Italy to the EU in the European Parliament.

The whole made in Italy agri-food system is satisfied: “The postponement to the second quarter of 2023 of the presentation of the regulation proposal confirms the perplexities on the color label expressed by Italy and other countries – writes Coldiretti in a note – the Nutriscore is a misleading, discriminatory and incomplete labeling system that paradoxically ends up excluding from the diet healthy and natural foods, excellences of the Mediterranean diet such as extra virgin olive oil or Parmigiano Reggiano ». On the same wavelength Luigi Scordamaglia, managing director of Filiera Italia: «We hope that time will bring advice. Against Nutriscorte our country has fought in all locations, managing to build solid alliances with other states ».

Brothers of Italy are also ready to do their flag battle, especially now that Francesco Lollobrigida has been entrusted with the Ministry of Agriculture, renamed for the occasion also of Food Sovereignty: “The Nutriscore it is a system that is unacceptable to us ”, declared Fdi MEPs Nicola Procaccini, environment and energy manager, and Pietro Fiocchi, deputy coordinator of the Environment Commission for the Ecr group, speaking in Brussels at the meeting organized by the Italian Permanent Representation.