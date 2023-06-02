Nvidia also helps the Dax

The renaissance of technology stocks is also giving tailwind to numerous stocks in the Dax. chip manufacturer Infineonmuch cheaper than Nvidia and also well positioned in trend markets with semiconductors for electromobility, new energies and security, is about to receive a new buy signal in the upward trend that has existed since autumn of last year at prices of almost 36 euros.

SAP has remained above the downward trend that has been ongoing since 2020 at prices between 120 and 125 euros. The Walldorf-based company is being spurred on by its dynamic cloud business, and there is also a good general state of the market, which is also reflected in the strong development of the competitor Oracle shows. Siemens runs close to the all-time high above 150 euros, benefits from the demand of its digital businesses and the growing importance that artificial intelligence has now played here.