Nvidia: Analyst expects AI revenues of 300 billion dollars by 2027

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has doubled his net worth and boosted the company’s share price thanks to the AI ​​boom. Rick Wilking/Reuters

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh says Nvidia’s stock price could rise another 20 percent due to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

He even expects the chipmaker to generate around $300 billion from AI revenue by 2027.

The stock has already doubled this year and is trading at $446 a share.

Chipmaker Nvidia has had a great year, doubling its share price amid artificial intelligence (AI) hype — and things could get even better, an expert believes.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh has given Nvidia’s stock price another 20 percent upside — and even that new target of $530 is conservative, according to a note to customers Sunday seen by Insider. Rakesh’s previous price target for Nvidia was $400.

Nvidia shares closed Monday up 0.7 percent at $446.12 apiece. The stock is up 205 percent so far this year.

Rakesh also expects Nvidia to maintain its dominant position in AI chips until at least 2027. The company could generate around $300 billion in AI-specific revenue by 2027 with a 75 percent market share in AI server units, Rakesh said. That’s 10 times his forecast of $25 billion to $30 billion in AI sales this year, he said on Monday Dow Jones.

“As demand for generative AI accelerates, we see significant opportunities for hardware vendors that can meet the increased computational demands of large language models, particularly AI powerhouse NVDA,” Rakesh wrote, referring to the Santa Clara-based chipmaker.

Rakesh’s assessment of Nvidia followed the company’s groundbreaking first-quarter results, released in May amid the generative artificial intelligence boom.

Consequently, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s net worth has also increased Bloomberg Billionaires Index almost doubled this year. With a net worth of $40 billion, he is now the 32nd richest person in the world – up 189 percent this year.

Huang owns 86.9 million Nvidia shares, about 3.5 percent of the Santa Clara-based chipmaker, as per the 2023 annual report of the company.

Mizuho’s Rakesh isn’t the only analyst to be positive about Nvidia. In June designated Morgan Stanley Nvidia due to the demand for its AI chips as his “top pick”.

