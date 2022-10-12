NVIDIA announced that the RTX 4090 public version will be priced at 12,999 yuan for the first time in China tonight – NVIDIA

按照之前供应链的说法，目前NVIDIA已经开始着手陆续发货RTX%204090，而届时经销商将在月中收到货后开始各种售卖，目前看前期备货还想是相对充分，毕竟购买的用户群体也是不会太多，价格也是相对太顶。

At 21:00 tonight, the RTX 4090 public version will be launched in China. At this critical moment, NVIDIA also reminds everyone again not to forget.In addition to online sales, GeForce RTX 4090 series graphics cards will be officially launched offline on October 15, and ASUS, Colorful, and MSI will be available for pre-order.

Selling graphics card models and prices: NVGeForce RTX 4090 public version graphics card, ASUS TUF-RTX 4090-24G-GAMING, Colorful Tomahawk GeForce RTX 4090 Deluxe Edition, MSI GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING X TRIO 24G, the price is 12,999 yuan.

According to the previous supply chain statement, NVIDIA has started to ship the RTX 4090 one after another, and the dealers will start various sales after receiving the goods in the middle of the month. At present, the pre-stocking is still relatively sufficient. After all, the user group who purchased It’s not too much, and the price is relatively high.

The RTX 40 will use the Ada Lovelace GPU core. This complete core includes 76 billion transistors and 18,000 CUDA cores, which is more than 70% more than the previous generation’s complete Ampere core.

In addition, the RTX 40 series graphics card will exclusively use the new DLSS 3 technology. After testing, with the blessing of this technology, the frame rate of the game can be increased by about 550%, which is a significant improvement compared to DLSS 2.

