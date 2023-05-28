Nvidia, ASML, Microsoft: The stock market tips of the week

With chips to big cash on the stock market: why Nvidia remains a recommendation – and other stock market tips of the week In “Switzerland at the weekend”, our money columnist François Bloch writes why he relies on the company Nvidia, which is making progress with artificial intelligence, why Microsoft belongs in the depot for the first time and which Swiss company is a recommendation.

The strategy on the American chip manufacturer mutated into a direct hit Nvidia (NVDA US): Their gain on the $943 billion high-flyer is 518.2% over the past five years, which is spectacular. Now UBS has also raised its price target by a whopping 40% this Thursday. Nvidia is the pioneer in artificial intelligence. With an expected return on sales of 54.3% in 2026, you may not sell any securities. (permanent purchase recommendation)