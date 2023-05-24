Home » Nvidia, CEO: “Enormous damage from the US-China battle on chips”
Business

Nvidia, CEO: “Enormous damage from the US-China battle on chips”

by admin
Nvidia, CEO: “Enormous damage from the US-China battle on chips”

The CEO of Nvidia, the most capitalized semiconductor company in the world (739 billion dollars), has issued a warning on the dangers for the US tech industry from the chip battle between the United States and China.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Jensen Huang said that the restrictions on US exports introduced by the Biden administration to slow down Chinese production risk creating “enormous damage”, as they limit sales in one of the major world markets, leaving the Silicon Valley chip companies “with their hands tied”.

At the same time, he added, Chinese companies have begun manufacturing the chips themselves, rivaling Nvidia in gaming, graphics and artificial intelligence.

Beijing also announced a ban on Chinese companies using Micron Technology‘s semiconductors for its essential infrastructure, in retaliation against Washington.

Nvidia’s shares are down 1.5% today, pending the publication of its quarterly report, expected with closed markets.

See also  February new energy vehicle sales list: BYD accounted for nearly 40% of the third runaway

You may also like

Covid, “The virus continues its dirty work, cases...

Save when shopping for groceries: This simple strategy...

Balcony power plants: Installation could be easier for...

Askoll, XKP makes its debut: the new electric...

Competition for Donald Trump? Waiting for DeSantis’ candidacy

Non-financial corporations above estimates in quarter (but run...

These fitness and leisure stocks have upside now,...

Diasorin, CEO Carlo Rosa: diagnostics are strategic to...

Splurge on Patrizia: 50 million euro package for...

Ita Lufthansa, there is the signature: the Germans...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy