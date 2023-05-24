Nvidia, CEO: “Enormous damage from the US-China battle on chips”

The CEO of Nvidia, the most capitalized semiconductor company in the world (739 billion dollars), has issued a warning on the dangers for the US tech industry from the chip battle between the United States and China.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Jensen Huang said that the restrictions on US exports introduced by the Biden administration to slow down Chinese production risk creating “enormous damage”, as they limit sales in one of the major world markets, leaving the Silicon Valley chip companies “with their hands tied”.

At the same time, he added, Chinese companies have begun manufacturing the chips themselves, rivaling Nvidia in gaming, graphics and artificial intelligence.

Beijing also announced a ban on Chinese companies using Micron Technology‘s semiconductors for its essential infrastructure, in retaliation against Washington.

Nvidia’s shares are down 1.5% today, pending the publication of its quarterly report, expected with closed markets.