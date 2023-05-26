Nvidia fever: title +24% on Wall Street, Big Tech USA ready to enter the Olympus of Apple and Amazon

Unleashed purchases on Nvidia stock, the US Big Tech chip maker, which closed the Wall Street session with a 24% rally, testing the record value in its history.
Nvidia shares closed at $379.80, surpassing the previous record set in November 2021, when shares finished the session above $333.
The publication of a quarterly report and an outlook for the current quarter made the prices of the American giant soar, destroying the estimates.
Nvidia finished its fiscal first quarter — the quarter ended at the end of April — with adjusted EPS of $1.09, better than the 92 cents expected by the analyst consensus.
Revenue came in at $7.19 billion versus $6.52 billion expected. Big Tech also said it expects $11 billion in sales for the current quarter, more than 50% higher than the consensus forecast of $7.15 billion.
To understand the stock’s rally, just think that the run, compared to the low in two years tested on October 14th at $112, was a gain of +235%.
Yesterday’s unleashed rally brings the chip maker closer to the club of American giants with a capitalization of at least $1 trillion, such as Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon.
In particular, Nvidia is benefiting from the AI fever and bets on the role that the company will play in the sector, through the production of ad hoc chips to be developed for the artificial intelligence market.