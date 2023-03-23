Home Business NVIDIA high-end new card exposure: such specifications are really a fairy combination
Business

NVIDIA high-end new card exposure: such specifications are really a fairy combination

by admin
NVIDIA high-end new card exposure: such specifications are really a fairy combination

NVIDIA released a new card for graphics workstations, the RTX 4000 Ada, but there is still a big gap between it and the existing top RTX 6000 Ada, so there must be at least one RTX 5000 Ada.

The RTX 6000 Ada uses the full-blood version of the AD102 core, with all 18,176 CUDA cores and 568 Tensor cores enabled, with 384-bit 48GB GDDR6 memory, bandwidth of 960GB/s, thermal design power consumption of 300W, and a price of $6,800.

RTX 4000 Ada is the AD104 core, only 6144 CUDA cores, 192 Tensor cores are turned on, with 160-bit 20GB GDDR6 memory, the thermal design power consumption is only 70W, and the price is 1250 US dollars.

RTX 4000 Available

NVIDIA high-end new card exposure: such a specification is really a fairy combination

According to the latest news, RTX 5000 Ada does exist, it will be configured with 15360 CUDA cores (480 Tensor cores), partnered with 32GB GDDR6 video memory, obviously the bit width is 256-bit.

As a result, it will necessarily use a stripped-down version of the AD102 core.

But between RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada, there is still a considerable difference,It is guessed that there will be an RTX 4500 Ada, which can use the AD103 core, the number of CUDA cores is about 10,000, and the memory interface width can be 192-bit.

recent generations,The specifications of NVIDIA professional graphics cards and game graphics cards are getting more and more different. There is no corresponding model at all, and they are all brand new combinations.

NVIDIA high-end new card exposure: such a specification is really a fairy combination

NVIDIA high-end new card exposure: such a specification is really a fairy combination

RTX 6000/4000 Available

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

See also  Buy with caution!China's four major operators do not support the US version of the iPhone 14 - Kuai Technology

Responsible editor: Wen Q above

You may also like

24 Ore Group, revenues will rise in 2022...

TikTok boss faces hearing in US Congress –...

The Dutch Action aims to double in Italy

This is how Davina Geiss, daughter of Carmen...

Fashion, a record year for turnover: but how...

Creditworthiness: This is how you improve your creditworthiness

Six minimum tips for survival against harassing telemarketing

Support one-click sending of Beidou satellite news Huawei...

Scholz defends German position in combustion dispute

Resolution 49 of 06/03/2023 – Participation in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy