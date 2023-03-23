NVIDIA released a new card for graphics workstations, the RTX 4000 Ada, but there is still a big gap between it and the existing top RTX 6000 Ada, so there must be at least one RTX 5000 Ada.

The RTX 6000 Ada uses the full-blood version of the AD102 core, with all 18,176 CUDA cores and 568 Tensor cores enabled, with 384-bit 48GB GDDR6 memory, bandwidth of 960GB/s, thermal design power consumption of 300W, and a price of $6,800.

RTX 4000 Ada is the AD104 core, only 6144 CUDA cores, 192 Tensor cores are turned on, with 160-bit 20GB GDDR6 memory, the thermal design power consumption is only 70W, and the price is 1250 US dollars.

RTX 4000 Available

According to the latest news, RTX 5000 Ada does exist, it will be configured with 15360 CUDA cores (480 Tensor cores), partnered with 32GB GDDR6 video memory, obviously the bit width is 256-bit.

As a result, it will necessarily use a stripped-down version of the AD102 core.

But between RTX 5000 Ada, RTX 4000 Ada, there is still a considerable difference,It is guessed that there will be an RTX 4500 Ada, which can use the AD103 core, the number of CUDA cores is about 10,000, and the memory interface width can be 192-bit.

recent generations,The specifications of NVIDIA professional graphics cards and game graphics cards are getting more and more different. There is no corresponding model at all, and they are all brand new combinations.

RTX 6000/4000 Available