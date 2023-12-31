Nvidia launches slower AI chip for China

Southeast Asia could develop into an important technology hub, believes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. EDGAR SU / Reuters

The US has banned the export of some technical products such as chips to China, citing national security concerns.

Nvidia has developed a processor in China that is compliant with the restrictions.

The company announced a stripped-down version of its RTX 4090 chip with an 11 percent slower processing speed.

Nvidia, the world‘s leading chip manufacturer, has introduced a new graphics processor. This should be able to be sold in China without violating US export regulations. The RTX 4090 D, which appeared on the company’s Chinese website on Thursday, promises “a quantum leap in performance and AI-driven graphics.” From January, the processor will be available exclusively in the region.

However, the new version is around eleven percent less powerful than the original 4090 chip, which was released at the end of 2022. It has fewer processing units that help accelerate AI workloads, an Nvidia spokesman said Bloomberg. The slimmed-down chip could help Ncidia maintain its dominance in China’s $7 billion AI chip market.

Sea Reuters The company currently has a 90 percent share of the Chinese market. However, U.S. export bans on high-tech products to China imposed in the interest of national security have increased fears that Nvidia’s sales could decline. CEO Jensen Huang said the company is working closely with the U.S. government to develop products that comply with regulations.

The solution is not that simple

In the past, Nvidia has already made changes to its GPU chips for the Chinese market. However, the US government then put these on the list of banned technologies. For example, after exports of Nvidia’s H100 chips – used for ChatGPT – were banned in October 2022, the company has launched new versions. Chips like the H800 should get around the problem.

A few months later, the USA also imposed an export ban on the new chips. Chinese companies are rapidly bringing new AI models to market that can compete with their US competitors. They are supported by a $41 billion (around €37 billion) government fund to promote the industry. Huang recently suggested that another solution to the ongoing US-China tensions would be to shift its supply chain to the wider South Asia region.

“I am very confident that Southeast Asia will develop into a very important technology hub,” Huang told reporters in Malaysia during a visit to the region. He also announced new investments in AI development in Singapore.

Despite the pressure, the Santa Clara-based chipmaker beat expectations in the third quarter. Revenues rose by 206 percent to $18.1 billion (around 16.4 billion euros). The company’s shares have tripled this year. In addition, the market value rose to over a trillion dollars (around 900 billion euros).

