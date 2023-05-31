Nvidia makes big techs tremble. Eyes on AI

Nvidia is preparing to become the first chipmaker to enter the Olympus of listed companies with a market capitalization of $1 trillion. All thanks to speculation on AI (artificial intelligence), from which hi-tech stocks continue to benefit.

Nvidia stock (NVDA) soared up to +4% in premarket trading on Wall Streetjumping up to 404.9 dollars: an indicative value, which in any case allows the semiconductor giant to become part of the $1 Trillion Clubwhich already includes the Big Tech Usa Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple and Microsoft.

Only nine companies, around the world, have grabbed the coveted threshold throughout the history of global stock markets.

“The reason Nvidia is seeing such strong demand and reporting such growth is because the company actually manufactures products needed by the hi-tech sectoraimed at riding this wave of innovation,” commented Zeno Mercer, senior research analyst at ROBO Global, interviewed by Bloomberg.

“At the moment, he is in pole position”. Mercer continued.

Nvidia: CEO Huang announces new AI products

During a presentation that lasted two hours, which took place in Taiwan yesterday, Nvidia’s number one, CEO Jensen Huangannounced several products related toartificial intelligence. Products that have ranged from a new robotic design, to gaming features, advertising services, and network technology.

Huang also presented a supercomputer platform for AIwhich was baptized DGX GH200and which was conceived to help hi-tech giants create new chatbots similar to OpenAI’s ChatGBP, on which Microsoft has bet.

Regarding the $1 trillion market capitalization milestone tested by Nvidia, the target was met thanks to the fever exploded on shares, which led to the chip group’s market value to rise by more than 600 billion dollars, from the beginning of this year, until the end of last week.

The uptrend of the chip manufacturer’s share therefore continues on Wall Street, the latest quarterly report of which highlighted overall sales down 13%even if thenet income hovered above $2 billion ($0.82 per share), up from $1.62 billion in the same period a year earlier.

On the occasion of the publication of the quarterly, day Big Tech said it expects revenue of about $11 billion in the current quartera result that would be higher than more than 50% compared to previous estimates stopped at 7.15 billion dollars.

Nvidia has benefited extensively from record data center sales of $4.28 billionup 14% and driven by growing demand for generative AI and language models.

The demand for artificial intelligence is growing

Nvidia is increasingly positioning itself as the leading supplier of components that enable the development of artificial intelligence systems. The company’s estimates demonstrate how the company is doing benefiting from the frenzy of AI and could soon reach a new sales record, confirming itself among the leaders in the sector.

“The demand for chips is constantly expanding. We’re seeing incredible orders to retool the world‘s data centers, thereby enabling generative AI tools like ChatGpt to run.”

Earlier this year, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described AI as the fastest developing technology in the world. Nvidia’s platform allows enterprise customers to access AI-related technology through cloud computing providers such as Microsoft and Oracle, thus creating a new market for “AI-as-a-service” for thousands of companies around the world.

“Nvidia is uniquely positioned to capitalize on computing industry trends in accelerated computing and generative AI. Now the company’s biggest challenge will be its ability to meet aggressive demand for its broad range of data center computing, connectivity and accelerated computing solutions.

“Nvidia could be in a unique position in a rapidly expanding market,” comments analyst Stacy Rasgon, according to whom “investors have identified Nvidia as one of the great potential winners in artificial intelligencefollowing the viral success of ChatGPT and other popular tools”.

Meanwhile, the surge in Nvidia’s pre-market also helped boost shares of other chipmakers and AI-related companies, including ASML Holding e Advanced Micro Devices, ma anche Microsoft e Google.

However, if we compare Nvidia’s performance with its main competitors: Intel and AMD, we see how Nvidia’s performance largely surpassed those of its competitors, taking the leadership among chip manufacturers within 3 years (chart below).

Nvidia among the world’s big names: towards $ 1 trillion

“The transformational surge in AI spending is paying off much sooner than expected”

The company is already largely outperforming the main US indices and stocks, in fact year-to-date showing a 168% progressan increase that lifts the Santa Clara-based company into the circle of the largest companies in the world by market capitalization.

“It’s not often you see a 700 billion dollar company move 25% in one day, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Richard Windsor, founder of the independent researcher Radio Free Mobile just a few weeks ago.

Rain of Buy by analysts

The excellent quarterly performance has prompted many analysts to increase the target price on Nvidia shares.

Looking at the data collected by Bloomberg we see that almost all of the analysts who follow the stock (47) indicate Buy on Nvidia, 10 say they keep the title in portfolio, while nobody says sell. The 12-month average target price is $427 a share, which would mean a potential return of more than 40% from current prices on Wall Street.

According to Wedbush analysts, who raised the price target to $490 from $290, “AI-related growth in NVDA’s outlook has surprised everyone.”

According to analysts at Barclays (target price at $500 from $275), “Nvidia is in the right place at the right time with cutting-edge products” and “this is just the beginning, as the company has a unique placementas there is no significant short-term competitive threat”.

With today’s increase, Nvidia is thus taking it up new all-time highsbringing the year-to-date performance to a progress of over +168%.

Nvidia after reaching the minimum just above 100 dollars last October, reversed the trend by entering a solid uptrend.