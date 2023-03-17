Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti public graphics card is here: the price will rise again

After the RTX 4070 was exposed, someone exposed the appearance of the RTX 4060 Ti public graphics card, and also exposed the PCB of the previously unlisted RTX 4070 Ti public graphics card.

Judging from the pictures that have been released, this graphics card continues the style of the RTX 30 series graphics card in terms of overall design ideas, althoughThe word RTX 4060 is printed on the graphics card, but the whistleblower claims that this graphics card is actually the RTX 4060 Ti.

The Ti suffix has always belonged to the flagship or sub-flagship model. Since the first appearance of the RTX 3060 Ti, Nvidia obviously wanted to continue this suffix, so the birth of the RTX 4060 Ti was logical.

The whistleblower also exposed the parameter information of the RTX 4060 Ti. According to the whistleblower,RTX 4060 Ti adopts AD106-350 core, has 4352 CUDA cores, is equipped with 128GB of GDDR6 memory, and the memory interface width is 128bit.

The RTX 4060 uses the AD107-400 core, has 3072 CUDA cores, and is also equipped with 8GB 128bit GDDR6 video memory.

From the parameters, it can be clearly found that this generation of RTX 40 series graphics cards has ushered in a wave of slashing in terms of memory interface width, including the RTX 4070 Ti, which is also severely affected, and its memory interface width is only 192bit.

It is precisely because the memory bandwidth of the RTX 4070 Ti has been slashed, that although the RTX 4070 Ti supports many new features of the RTX 40 series graphics cards, and even surpasses the RTX 3090 Ti in terms of performance, the too small bit width makes this The graphics card does not perform as well as the RTX 3090 Ti at 4K resolution.

This also means that a sub-flagship graphics card with a price of up to 6499 yuan has limited 4K performance, which is still unacceptable to players. Coming to RTX 4060 Ti, the bit width of its predecessor RTX 3060 Ti is as high as 256bit, surpassing RTX4070 Ti.

Considering that the performance of the RTX 4070 Ti can be compared to the RTX 3090 Ti, it is speculated that the performance of the RTX 4060 Ti may be able to catch up with the RTX 3080 Ti.

As the flagship card of the previous generation, the RTX 4060 Ti is only equipped with a 128-bit memory interface width when the performance is sufficient, which undoubtedly declares that it has no chance of high resolution, and the performance under high resolution will be greatly reduced.

Even at 2K resolution, it will affect the frame rate performance of the game. I don’t know if this is the intentional precision of the knife by Nvidia, or it is a helpless move.

At the same time, in terms of pricing, the RTX 4070 Ti has reached 6,499 yuan, and the upcoming RTX 4070 will most likely exceed 5,000 yuan and set at 5,499 yuan.Then the RTX 4060 Ti may come to the price of 4599 yuan. The price increase of the entire RTX 40 series graphics card series seems inevitable at present.

On the one hand, rising costs, coupled with the impact of the global economic downturn and the semiconductor winter, have forced Nvidia to maintain profits through price increases.

On the other hand, the inventory crisis of the RTX 30 series has seriously affected Nvidia, so the high price of the RTX 40 series can force players to switch to the RTX 30 series graphics card, and at the same time reduce the price of the RTX 40 series graphics card after the inventory is cleared.

So far, the entire generation of RTX 40 series graphics cards has no cost performance at all, and even the RTX 4090, which focuses on high performance and high price, is considered by the outside world to be the most cost-effective product in this series of graphics cards. How aggressive is the pricing for a generation of graphics cards.

The RTX 4060 Ti may have a big upgrade in terms of performance, but considering the same huge upgrade price,As well as the slashed video memory bandwidth, it is hard to say whether players are willing to accept such a “semi-disabled” dessert-level graphics card.