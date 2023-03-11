At CES 2023 at the beginning of the year, Nvidia released the RTX 4070 Ti, but at that time, it caused a lot of controversy due to the “shell change”.recentGainward has conducted a power consumption test on its own RTX 4070 Ti Xingji Magic Ji OC graphics card, and the results show that the standby power consumption is only 18.8W.

Long before the release of the RTX 4070 Ti, there was considerable evidence that this graphics card was the 12GB version of the previously aborted RTX 4080. In terms of specifications, the RTX 4070 Ti is exactly the same as the RTX 4080 12GB version.Equipped with 7680 CUDA cores and 12GB GDDR6X memory, the number of transistors reached 35.8 billion, nearly 8 billion more than the 28 billion of RTX 3090 Ti.

But compared to the 45.9 billion transistors of the RTX 4080 16GB, it is still a lot worse. At the same time, thanks to TSMC’s far-leading N4 process, the core area of ​​the RTX 4070 Ti is only 294.5mm this time, while the core area of ​​the RTX 3090 Ti is 628mm. It can be seen how much the advantages of process iterations are.

When Nvidia released it as RTX 4080 12GB, it was complained by users because of the large difference in specifications from the RTX 4080 16GB version. In the past, graphics cards named after the 80 series were used as flagships, whileThe higher-level 90-series graphics card replaces the previous TITAN series, which is mainly between game cards and professional cards. Therefore, RTX 4080 12GB does not belong to the 80 series in terms of specifications, and it is no wonder that it has caused such controversy among users.

What’s more, Nvidia priced this graphics card at 7199 yuan at the beginning. Let alone the starting price of the previous generation flagship RTX 3080 is 5499 yuan, and the 12GB version of RTX 4080 is still a castrated version. .

The renamed RTX 4070 Ti obviously learned the lessons of the former, and adjusted the price to 6499 yuan. At first glance, the price cut of 700 yuan is quite kind, but looking back at the price of the previous generation RTX 3070 Ti is only 4499 yuan, RTX 4070 Ti’s advantage disappeared in an instant.

Although this generation of RTX 4070 Ti surpasses the RTX 3090 Ti in terms of performance, Nvidia made a big cut on the RTX 4070 Ti. First of all, the RTX 4070 Ti has 240 fourth-generation Tensor cores, 60 third-generation light-tracing units and 240 texture units, which are improved compared to the previous generation, but the grating unit has been reduced from 96 to 80. indivual.

It is worth mentioning that this time the RTX 4070 Ti has increased the L2 cache to an astonishing 48MB. From the basic parameters, it is not bad, but the memory width has been cut from 256bit of the previous generation to 192bit. This cut the RTX 4070 Ti into a semi-disabled one.

Although in terms of basic performance, the RTX 4070 Ti is indeed slightly superior to the RTX 3090 Ti, but the too small memory bandwidth will inevitably cause the performance of the RTX 4070 Ti to be greatly affected at high resolution. In the actual test, at 2K resolution, the performance of the RTX 4070 Ti is basically similar to that of the RTX 3090 Ti with or without ray tracing enabled. In games that support DLSS 3.0, the RTX 4070 Ti has a greater advantage.

However, when the resolution is increased to 4K, the drawbacks of RTX 4070 Ti cutting off the video memory bandwidth began to appear. Due to the huge data throughput at 4K resolution, the 192bit wide video memory cannot fully interact with data, resulting in 4K resolution. Bring performance bottlenecks. It’s like the original 4-lane expressway just enough to meet the traffic flow during peak hours, but suddenly changing to 2-lane highway caused vehicle congestion and reduced the passing rate.

But fortunately, the power consumption of this generation of RTX 40 series graphics cards has been greatly improved. The default TGP of RTX 4070 Ti is 280W. Some people control its power at 150W. This graphics card still achieves 90% performance.

This also means that this generation of RTX 40 series graphics cards can achieve the same performance with only half the power consumption of the previous generation graphics cards, which is the biggest improvement of this generation of graphics cards. Gengsheng’s test results show that the RTX 4070 Ti Xingji Magic Ji OC has a standby temperature of 41°C and a power consumption of 18.8W. In the oven test, the measured final power consumption is 288W and the temperature is 70°C.

It can be seen that the power consumption of RTX 4070 Ti has been greatly improved, but since the memory interface width is only 192bit, although the game performance exceeds RTX 3090 Ti at 2K resolution, it is a bit difficult at 4K resolution. This is RTX 4070 Ti’s flaws, but also because Nvidia has taken aim at the positioning of game users.

For users who have 4K needs, they will basically not consider this graphics card, and will choose RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 more. Therefore, there is no problem with the positioning of this graphics card, but the pricing is still radical. Subsequent price reductions will be very worthwhile for users Buy.