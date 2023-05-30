Nvidia, the supercomputer for artificial intelligence. ChatGpt support

Nvidia, the announcement of the giant of Santa Clara on artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence it is now reality. The giants of web and not only do they race to get ahead of the competition and invest billion. The cases of ChatGpt e OpenAi they are emblematic. But she also signed up for the match Nvidia. The Santa Clara-based technology giant that develops graphics processors has launched its new product: it is – we read in the Sole 24 Ore – a supercomputer of artificial intelligence. CEO Jensen Huang presented the project, aimed at assist tech companies in building generative AI models similar to ChatGPT Of OpenAI.

The announcement comes just days after the US chip giant revealed its forecasts of a rapid sales growthfueling a surge in its share price that brought it close to being the world‘s top stock of semiconductors of the value of a trillion dollars. The Financial Times reports it online, specifying that Meta, Microsoft e Google Cloud will be among the first customers of the supercomputer.

