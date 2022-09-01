Nvidia under observation, after the news related to the giant chip maker. In a documentation filed with the SEC, Nvidia announced that it had received an order from the US government, on August 26, to apply for a new license to be able to export new products to China, including Hong Kong.

Washington wants to prevent the semiconductors produced by the American giant from being used by the Chinese army. Nvidia said restrictions on its exports to China will affect the A100 and H100 CPUs, which are being sold to companies.

The company added that it expects a loss of $ 400 million this quarter due to potential missed sales to China.

The new provisions also affect Russia, but Nvidia has specified that it does not have active customers in the country.

In premarket the stock loses more than 6.5%, weighing on the Nasdaq. Futures on the hi-tech price list fall by more than 1% at 7 am Italian time.