Nvidia with Mediatek for AI-powered in-car infotainment

During its keynote at Computex 2023 in Nangang (Taiwan, May 30-June 2), Nvidia announced a partnership with Taiwanese Mediatek to develop a new generation of automotive chips capable of powering advanced infotainment systems to drive interaction with drivers through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Accelerated Computing solutions.

MediaTek will use Nvidia’s AI accelerators alongside its new products Dimensity Auto, the next iteration of Dimensity Auto Drive, Auto Cockpit and Auto Connect. One of the chips will use an Nvidia GPU alongside existing Arm-based cores on a 3nm SoC. The two companies also hinted that some of MediaTek’s future offerings could be based on chipsets that will take advantage of Nvidia’s Nvlink high-speed interconnect. These solutions will be fully compatible with Nvidia’s extensive software library, allowing developers to take full advantage of the capabilities of Nvidia Drive OS, Drive IX, Cuda and Tensor RT. More information on MediaTek’s upcoming automotive solutions is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said, “Combining Mediatek’s system-on-chip with Nvidia’s AI and GPU software technologies will enable new user experiences, enhanced security, and new connected services for all vehicle segments. from luxury to entry level».