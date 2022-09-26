Home Business NVIDIA’s RTX 4090 measured results: “Cyberpunk 2077” ran to 141 frames – Fast Technology – Technology changes the future
At the media-oriented closed-door demonstration, NVIDIA officially released the detailed performance data of the RTX 4090 graphics card in actual use.

Through the data disclosed this time, we can see the actual performance of the RTX 4090 graphics card under the premise of enabling DLSS and 4K.

tested,In “Cyberpunk 2077”, if the DLSS 3 performance mode, 4K resolution and light pursuit are turned on, the RTX 4090 can achieve an output of up to 141 frames, which is a remarkable achievement.

In games that also support DLSS 3, such as “Microsoft Flight Simulation”, “Warhammer 40K: Dark Tide” and “F1 22”, the RTX 4090 can also achieve excellent results.

It is not difficult to see from the test results thatCompared with games that do not support light tracking, RTX 4090 has a stronger performance improvement for games that support light tracking.

For example, games that do not support light pursuit, “Microsoft Flight Simulation” and “Warhammer 40K: Dark Tide” have only 2 times the performance improvement, while Unreal 5 Demo and “F1 22” nearly triple the performance, Unity engine Demo and “Cyberpunk 2077” close to 4 times.

The improvement of light tracking performance means that,Developers will be able to try more aggressive ray tracing effects in the game, thereby bringing a more realistic picture expression to the game.

