Nvidia’s Soaring Success and OpenAI’s Self-Destructive Crisis: Contrasting Fortunes in Artificial Intelligence

In the last year, artificial intelligence has led two companies to unprecedented success and failure. While OpenAI is facing a crisis following the dismissal of its CEO, Sam Altman, NVIDIA has seen explosive growth in both revenues and profits. The microprocessor company’s recent quarterly results have broken records and exceeded all expectations.

NVIDIA achieved revenue of $18.12 billion in the third quarter of its fiscal year, more than tripling that of the same period a year ago, and representing a 34% increase from the previous quarter. The company also set a quarterly profit record of $9.243 billion, marking a 13.6 times increase from the same period the previous year.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, attributes the company’s strong growth to the broad transition of the general-purpose industrial platform to accelerated computing and generative AI.

In the first nine months of the year, NVIDIA increased its income by 85% and saw a sixfold increase in net profit. The company’s margins are impressive, with computing demand skyrocketing and no clear competitor in higher-powered microprocessors.

The impact that AI could have on NVIDIA was evident in its strong first quarter results and forecasts for the second quarter. This has led to the company entering the trillion-dollar stock market value club, shared only by Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), and Amazon.

While NVIDIA’s results have been impressive, the market has not been entirely impressed, perhaps due to the company’s forecasted revenues of $20 billion for the fourth quarter, which implies a slowdown in growth compared to the third quarter.

Despite this slight downward reaction in price outside of normal market hours, NVIDIA’s CEO remains optimistic, stating that “the era of generative AI is taking off.”

The future looks bright for NVIDIA, with large language modeling startups, consumer Internet companies, global cloud service providers, and enterprise software companies all investing in AI for increasing demand. Although the company is facing some market skepticism, it continues to pave the way for the future of AI and computing, leaving no doubt that there is business for a while.

