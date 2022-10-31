Consolidated revenues at 30 September 2022, not subject to audit, at 12.4 million euros, up 32% compared to 9.4 million euros at 30 September 2021.

Thus NVP, Innovative SME listed on Euronext Growth Milan active in the end ‐ to ‐ end creation of content for television networks and broadcasting services, raises the veil on cont.

The company marks three consecutive quarters in growth and higher than expected in 2022: after a first quarter with revenues equal to 3.6 million euros (+ 44% compared to 2.5 million euros in 1Q 2021) and a second with revenues equal to 4.5 million euros (+ 22% compared to 3.7 million euros in 2Q 2021), the third recorded Revenues of approximately 4.2 million euros (+ 35% compared to 3.1 million euros in Q3 2021). The order backlog for the fourth quarter of 2022 is equal to 4.8 million euros. Massimo Pintabona, CEO of NVP comments: “The growth in revenues achieved in the first months of 2022 represents an important factor in strengthening the company activities as well as diversifying the productions linked to“ entertainment and fashion ”events. “The diversification of production continues, thanks to the important investments in technological innovation and R & D which will allow us in the near future to diversify the offer with cutting-edge services and significantly expand revenues”.