NYMEX Crude Oil Faces Short-Term Concerns at $78.11 Amid Credit Downgrade

Title: NYMEX Crude Oil Short-Term Outlook Points to $78.11

Introduction:

On Thursday, August 3, international oil prices continued to decline due to Fitch’s downgrade of the U.S. government’s credit rating, dampening market sentiment. However, concerns over tight supply provided some support. NYMEX crude oil is expected to reach $78.11 in the short term.

Oil Market Decline:

At 15:40 Beijing time, NYMEX crude oil futures fell 0.58% to $79.03 per barrel, while ICE Brent crude futures dropped 0.55% to $82.74 per barrel. Both markets experienced a nearly 2% decline overnight following the downgrade of the United States‘ credit rating by rating agency Fitch. This downgrade reflected concerns over the expected fiscal deterioration and the high government debt burden of the world‘s largest oil consumer.

Supply Concerns:

Despite the downward pressure on oil prices, concerns over supply underpinned the market. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) are expected to maintain output cuts at a meeting on Friday, August 4. Market analysts predict that OPEC+ will leave its current oil production policy unchanged, with Saudi Arabia extending its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day until September. These supply cuts aim to balance the market and support oil prices.

Market Analyst’s Insight:

OANDA analyst Edward Moya pointed out that after a steady month of price increases, a pullback in oil prices is likely. He mentioned that while prices could fall further, oil markets will remain tight in the near term, reflecting ongoing supply concerns.

Record Decline in U.S. Crude Oil Inventories:

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed that U.S. crude oil inventories experienced a record decline of 17.049 million barrels in the previous week. This drop exceeded analysts’ expectations of 1.367 million barrels, indicating that global demand is outstripping supply as major producers continue to cut production significantly.

Support from China‘s Economic Policies:

China, the world‘s second-largest oil consumer, has implemented government policies to boost its economy, providing some support for oil prices and fuel demand. Additionally, China reported that the expansion of its services sector accelerated in June, offsetting disappointing manufacturing data earlier in the week.

Technical Analysis:

A daily analysis indicates that NYMEX crude oil fell below $79.13 and is likely to further drop to $78.11. These levels represent the 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels, respectively, of the upward range from $73.78 to $82.43.

Conclusion:

While international oil prices continued to decline due to the U.S. credit rating downgrade, supply concerns from major producers and supportive government policies in China offer some hope for the market. Nonetheless, analysts predict a potential further decline in NYMEX crude oil prices in the short term. Investors and market participants will closely watch the OPEC+ meeting and future developments to assess the impact on oil prices.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

