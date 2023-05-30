Home » NYMEX crude oil fell below the $71 barrier Provider FX678
NYMEX crude oil fell below the $71 barrier

NYMEX crude oil fell below the $71 barrier Provider FX678

NYMEX crude oil fell below the $71 mark

Oil prices fell on Tuesday as concerns over the viability of a U.S. debt ceiling deal weighed on risk appetite, while mixed messages from major producers ahead of a meeting this weekend clouded the supply outlook. shadow. NYMEX crude oil fell below the $71 mark.

At 16:12 Beijing time, NYMEX crude oil futures fell 1.00% to $71.94/barrel; ICE Brent crude futures fell 1.17% to $76.20/barrel.

Some far-right Republican lawmakers said on Monday (May 29) they may oppose a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling, although Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy remained optimistic about the deal’s passage.

Biden and McCarthy reached a deal over the weekend on the debt. The Treasury Department has said the deal must be passed by the U.S. Congress by June 5 or the country will not be able to meet its financial obligations. This could roil financial markets.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia (OPEC+) will hold a new meeting on June 4. Uncertainty over whether they will step up production cuts amid the recent plunge in oil prices has worried the market.

Last week, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz warned bears betting on lower oil prices to be “cautious.” It is believed that this may be a signal that OPEC+ may further cut production. However, comments from Russian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, suggested the country appeared inclined to keep output unchanged.

Some OPEC+ members announced in early April that they would further cut production by 1.16 million barrels per day, bringing the total output reduction of OPEC+ to 3.66 million barrels per day. The move caught the market off guard, so investors became very cautious ahead of the OPEC+ meeting in June.

On the hourly chart, NYMEX crude oil is revisiting $71.88, which is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the downtrend range from $74.73 to $71. If this price is lost, the market outlook is expected to fall below the $71 mark; otherwise, oil prices are expected to resume their upward trend.

