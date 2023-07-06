NYMEX Crude Oil Poised to Remain Above $71 Amid Production Cuts Extension

Crude oil prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) are expected to remain above the $71 mark, despite a slight decrease on Wednesday due to concerns about a global economic slowdown. The announcement by Saudi Arabia and Russia that they will extend and deepen production cuts until August has limited the downward momentum of oil prices.

At 15:53 Beijing time, NYMEX crude oil futures rose 1.76% to $71.02 a barrel, while ICE Brent crude futures fell slightly to $75.95 a barrel. However, it is important to note that July 4 was the American Independence Day holiday, and NYMEX crude oil did not have a settlement price for the day.

Tomomichi Akuta, a senior economist at MUFG, believes that oil prices will continue to fluctuate as concerns remain over a global economic slowdown and potential interest rate hikes in the US and Europe. He expects Brent crude oil prices to hover around $75 a barrel.

Recent data showed that China‘s Caixin service industry purchasing managers’ index (PMI) in June had the slowest growth in five months. Market participants are also awaiting the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting, which could provide further insight into the central bank’s policy outlook.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia and Russia announced additional production cuts, citing concerns over weak demand and potential economic downturn. Saudi Arabia, the world‘s largest crude exporter, will extend voluntary production cuts of 1 million barrels per day until August. Additionally, Russia and Algeria will also reduce their August production and export levels by 500,000 barrels per day and 20,000 barrels per day, respectively.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, have been cutting output since November 2018 to support oil prices in the face of low demand. However, investors remain cautious about oil demand amidst a significant drop in global factory activity.

Looking at the daily trend line, NYMEX crude oil is attempting to break through the downward trend built since June 5 and stand above the $71 mark. If this breakthrough fails, there may be a short-term retreat towards the $69 mark.

Overall, while concerns about the global economy continue to impact oil prices, the extension and deepening of production cuts by major oil-producing countries have provided some support to the market, suggesting that NYMEX crude oil will likely remain above $71 in the near future.

