NYMEX Crude Oil Reaches Short-Term High of $84.06 Amid Tight Supply and Production Cuts

Title: International Oil Prices Hold Firm as Supply Concerns Outweigh Chinese Trade and Inflation Data

Subtitle: NYMEX Crude Oil Short-Term Look at $84.06 US Dollars

Date: August 9, 2023

International oil prices remained steady on Wednesday as the impact of production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia outweighed negative trade and inflation data from China, the world‘s largest crude oil importer. In the short term, NYMEX crude oil is valued at $84.06 US dollars.

At 15:52 Beijing time, NYMEX crude oil futures experienced a 0.24% increase, reaching $83.12 per barrel, while ICE Brent crude futures rose 0.22% to $86.36 per barrel.

Despite the negative data releases from China, including a 0.3% year-on-year decline in the consumer price index for July (which was still better than the anticipated 0.5% fall), and an 18.8% month-on-month decrease in crude oil imports (marking the lowest daily average since January), the impact on international oil prices was not significant.

This lack of impact can be attributed to the voluntary output cuts by Saudi Arabia, the world‘s top exporter, and Russia’s plans to decrease oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day in September. Saudi Arabia also announced an extension of their output cut of 1 million barrels per day until the end of September, with the possibility of further extensions and deeper cuts.

Furthermore, a surprise increase in US crude inventories by 4.067 million barrels last week, as reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API), contributed to a cautious market sentiment. Analysts had predicted a drop of 233,000 barrels. The official US Energy Information Administration (EIA) inventory data is set to be released at 22:30 Beijing time on Wednesday, providing further insight into the state of US crude inventories.

In its monthly report, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected that US crude oil production would reach a record 12.76 million barrels per day in 2023, surpassing the previous peak of 12.3 million barrels per day in 2019. This forecast was cited as a contributing factor to the rising oil prices since June, along with Saudi Arabia’s extended production cuts and increased global demand.

From a technical perspective, looking at the daily line, NYMEX crude oil initiated an upward trend with a wave ((3)) starting at $79.90. The upper resistance level is projected to target 61.8% at $85.25. This ((3)) wave is part of the larger upward III wave that commenced at $73.78. The 100% target for wave iii is set at $84.06.

While the short-term outlook for oil prices remains stable, analysts and investors eagerly await the release of the EIA inventory data to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the market’s direction.

