NYMEX crude oil at $91.34



On Friday (November 11), international oil prices rose more than 2.5%, as China, the world‘s largest crude oil importer, further optimized epidemic prevention and control measures. A rise in the possibility of a soft landing in the U.S., the world‘s largest economy, also boosted oil prices. NYMEX crude oil is at $91.34.

At 16:33 Beijing time, NYMEX crude oil futures rose 2.68% to $88.79/barrel; ICE Brent crude oil futures rose 2.59% to $96.10/barrel.

China has introduced 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control of the epidemic, including canceling the circuit breaker mechanism for inbound flights, shortening the quarantine time for inbound personnel by two days, and clarifying the criteria for positive judgment of inbound personnel.

“Oil traders applauded the news and the market will continue to closely monitor developments and further changes in China‘s official stance,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

U.S. inflation data released overnight slowed more than expected in October, raising expectations for a slower pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, raising the prospect of a soft landing for the world‘s largest economy. The news is also positive for oil prices.

India’s oil imports from Iraq plunged to a 20-month low in October as refiners continued to buy discounted Russian crude and increased purchases of West African crude, preliminary tanker arrivals data obtained from trade sources showed.

“The significant increase in Iraqi and Saudi supply to Europe has led to a reduction in the availability of supplies for Indian refiners,” said Ehsan Ul Haq, an analyst at Refinitiv. “Iraq crude has proven to be exceptionally expensive compared to Russian oil.”

On the daily chart, NYMEX crude oil started an upward (iii) wave trend from $84.70, with the upper resistance looking at the 38.2% target at $91.34. Wave (iii) is a sub-wave of the up ((i)) wave that started at $76.25.