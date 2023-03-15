NYMEX crude oil short-term look at 73.17 US dollars



On Wednesday (March 15), international oil prices rebounded by more than 1%, as OPEC raised China‘s consumption overnight, partially covering the huge decline recorded by the collapse of the US bank. NYMEX crude oil looks at $73.17 in the short term.

At 17:01 Beijing time, NYMEX crude oil futures fell 1.04% to $72.03 a barrel; ICE Brent crude futures rose 1.04% to $77.80 a barrel.

“The oil market has rebounded on its own after the recent sharp drop,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitsu Securities, adding that some investors took advantage of the drop to buy on dips.

“OPEC’s upgrade of China‘s oil demand outlook has also provided support, although investors remain concerned about the chain financial crisis following the recent U.S. bank failure,” he said, noting that whether WTI can stay above $70 a barrel is being closely watched.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) further raised its forecast for China‘s oil demand growth in 2023 on Tuesday, as the country eased coronavirus restrictions. But OPEC kept global aggregate demand steady, citing potential downside risks to world growth.

China‘s refineries will process 3.3% more crude in the first two months of 2023 compared with the same period last year, data showed on Wednesday, driven by fuel export policies and independent refinery processing.

Stefano Grasso, senior portfolio manager at 8VantEdge in Singapore, said a recovery in Chinese demand would be positive for oil prices. “The consensus view is that the oil supply-demand balance will tighten in the second half of the year, driven by a rebound in the Chinese economy, barring a severe global recession.”

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank raised concerns about risks to other banks after the Federal Reserve sharply raised interest rates last year. It has also fueled speculation about whether the central bank will slow down the pace of monetary tightening.

On the daily line, NYMEX crude oil has been in the shock range of $70-83 since mid-December last year. The current situation is likely to return to $70, but the oil price is supported near $71.90, which is a downward trend since $80.94 The 38.2% target of wave iii, wave iii is the sub-wave of the downward (iii) wave that started from $93.73. On the hourly chart, NYMEX crude oil is at $73.17 in the short term, which is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the falling range of $80.94-70.77.