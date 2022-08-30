NZONE is a brand-new terminal brand created by China Mobile for the Z generation crowd. So far, it has launched a number of 5G mobile phones, and almost every mobile phone can make us feel the combination of technology and aesthetics. On the occasion of the new semester of the school, NZONE released another NZONE 50 Pro with high appearance and long battery life, so in this article, I will also show you the design and hands-on experience of this phone. Is it worth buying or not, after reading it, I believe you will have your own answer in your heart.

On mid-range phones, in fact, we rarely see mobile phones with ultra-narrow borderless screens like NZONE 50 Pro. The borders above and on both sides of the screen are controlled at about 1mm, and you can feel ultra-high when you hold them in your hand. Screen ratio, and then in terms of parameters, NZONE 50 Pro uses a large 6.7-inch screen with a screen ratio of 19.9:9, a resolution of 2388*1080, and a PPI of 391. It has the highest 90Hz screen high refresh rate and 270Hz screen touch sampling rate. 10,000-level smooth dimming technology, and supports luminous screen and eye protection mode.

The front camera adopts the current mainstream centered design, which conforms to the symmetrical aesthetic design. It is also worth mentioning here that this front camera not only reaches 16 million ultra-high pixels, but also supports ultra-wide-angle mode. This feature is very useful when taking selfies together.

In terms of screen material, the NZONE 50 Pro uses the LCD material that I personally prefer. This screen has rich colors and a comfortable look and feel, and more importantly, you don’t have to worry about screen splashes and screen burns when using this phone. , It is not easy to hurt the eyes even when used in low light.

On the surface of the fuselage, the NZONE 50 Pro is treated with a frosted process, which not only looks very textured, but I also found that the surface of the back cover after this process is not easily contaminated with fingerprints. Then, in terms of camera modules, it adopts the star ring image design that many flagship mobile phones use. If only from this appearance, I believe many people will think that this is a high-end flagship mobile phone, right? The recognition is in place in one step, is this a ceiling of appearance?

In terms of photography, the NZONE 50 Pro is equipped with a three-camera combination of 50-megapixel main camera + 2-megapixel depth-of-field lens + 2-megapixel 4CM macro. Generally speaking, 50-megapixel main cameras are generally used on flagship mobile phones. , this time it was also delegated to this NZONE 50 Pro, and the photo effect is still very exciting.

On the top of the fuselage, the NZONE 50 Pro retains the 3.5mm headphone jack, which is very gratifying for many friends who like to use wired headphones to listen to songs. Now I don’t know why the headphone jack of many smartphones has been castrated. If you want to listen to songs with wired headphones, you have to use an additional adapter cable, so I still hope that my mobile phone can keep this headphone jack. I can use it, but you can’t do it without it.

The bottom of the fuselage integrates a SIM card slot, a call microphone, a type-C charging hole and an external speaker.

In addition, it seems that I forgot to mention that the power button of the NZONE 50 Pro has a built-in fingerprint unlocking function in addition to switching on and off the phone and calling out the voice assistant.

If you don’t like fingerprint unlocking, you can also turn on face recognition or smart unlocking, so in terms of security and convenience, the NZONE 50 Pro is still very functional.

From the appearance, I think the NZONE 50 Pro embodies the sense of technology and aesthetic design everywhere, whether it is the ultra-narrow frame, the camera module of the star ring image, or the delicate matte body, all let this The mobile phone has a sense of luxury. How do you feel about this design?

Camera photo: 50 million ultra-high pixels, easy to take pictures

I have already mentioned the camera hardware of the NZONE 50 Pro. In order to let you feel the effect of taking pictures more intuitively, I will directly show you the photos I took. All photos are straight out.

The picture below is a photo I took with 50 million ultra-high pixels. The capacity of this photo is 12M. Although it takes up more space than ordinary photos, the fineness of the photo is better. Can see details clearly.

The following picture is obtained by taking a screenshot of a 50-megapixel high-pixel photo. You can see that the details of the roof are clearly visible, so in this way, you can also take a super telephoto photo effect.

The picture below is a photo I took outdoors in the daytime with a double zoom. You can see that the colors are rich and the resolution performance is not bad. The blue sky and colorful buildings look very eye-catching.

With the depth of field lens, the NZONE 50 Pro can also take blurred portrait photos more accurately. It can be seen that the characters in the cutout are very clear, and the background is also naturally blurred. I feel that this photo has already been blurred. Shot a single-lens reflex effect.

In addition, NZONE 50 Pro also supports super night scene mode, professional mode, panorama mode, time-lapse photography and dual scene video and other functions. The functions of the camera are quite rich, and then the picture below shows me taking pictures with super night scene mode, you can see The purity of the whole picture is still acceptable. Generally speaking, I think you can basically take a good photo by simply taking a photo.

In terms of system, the NZONE 50 Pro has a built-in smart phone system based on Android in-depth customization. After using it for a few days, I personally feel that the operation of the entire system is very smooth, the various applications can be switched freely, and the functionality is also very rich.

First of all, China Mobile’s own brands often have more rights than ordinary mobile phones. For example, if you buy this NZONE 50 Pro, you can have an additional one-year mobile cloud disk of 4TB cloud space, 365 Tianyun mobile phone members, 90 days Migu Video experience members, 92-day super member experience season cards, and the rights and interests of the Chaowan card, etc. The addition of these rights also makes the NZONE 50 Pro more cost-effective. A small reminder, the above benefits can be claimed from September 2, 2022 to September 9, 2023.

Then, NZONE 50 Pro also has a very smart mobile phone smart assistant, covering voice, screen recognition, suggestions, smart search, scene linkage and so on.

Then it also supports the sidebar and smart multi-window functions, which are very useful when running multitasking applications.

The following picture shows the split screen function, in addition to the upper and lower split screen, it can also realize the left and right split screen.

Finally, I think there is another function that I have to mention, that is the e-book mode, which is different from the eye protection mode in that it uses the system to globally eliminate colors, so that the mobile phone screen presents a paper-like visual effect. Reading in this mode will make the eyes more comfortable.

In addition, I saw at the press conference that in the future, NZONE 50 Pro will add functions such as automatic typesetting of ID photos, taking notes on test papers, and removing moiré patterns on the screen with one click. to experience.

In terms of performance, the NZONE 50 Pro is equipped with a 64-bit 8-core 5G processor, has 8GB of large memory, and has a maximum capacity of 256GB. For most people, social chat, watching videos, browsing the web, and in case something is not In big mobile games, there is no problem in performance.

Here I also tested the king game. From the frame rate test software, we can see that the entire game is basically running at 60 frames full frame, and the game runs relatively stable and smooth, so it can also be explained from this data that for For most people who don’t play games, the hardware performance of this phone is still sufficient.

The NZONE 50 Pro has a built-in 5000mAh large-capacity battery. It can be said that this is the mobile phone with the largest battery capacity that I have used recently. The obvious advantage is that it can have a longer battery life. After actual measurement, watch an hour of online video The actual power consumption is 7%, the actual power consumption of short video for one hour is 6%, the actual power consumption of one hour of social chat is 6%, the actual power consumption of playing the king game for one hour is 8%, and then after four hours of heavy use After that, the power of the phone was still 66%. In addition, I also tested 8 hours of standby, and the actual power consumption was 3%. For a 5G phone, the performance is still OK, right?

The NZONE 50 Pro not only has a large battery, but also has a 40W super fast charge, so it can also be charged for 10 minutes and watch dramas for two hours. This charging capability can make you no longer charge overnight. Of course, here I also test the charging speed. For a simple test, it takes about 80 minutes to fully charge.

summary:

Through the use of the past few days, I personally think that the NZONE 50 Pro should make 5G mobile phones popular faster, because it brings a high-screen ratio full-screen with ultra-narrow bezels at a price that is close to the people, with ultra-high resolution 50 million pixel star ring imaging system, stable and feature-rich system software, 5000 mAh large battery, 40 watt super fast charge, as well as China Mobile’s own cloud disk, cloud phone, Migu video, Migu Kuaiyou As a whole, there are basically no obvious shortcomings, and it is very suitable for white-collar workers in the workplace, students in school, and those who care about the appearance and long battery life of mobile phones.

Of course, if you can add the bus card and access control functions, it will be more perfect, what do you think?