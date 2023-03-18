OANDA Europe Limited

Warsaw, Poland, March 18, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

OANDA Global Corporation (“OANDA”) today announced the launch of new operations in the EU.

This is the result of a strategic changewhich aims to refocus OANDA’s retail operations in the EU to offer a much broader range of asset classes.

OANDA’s operations are now conducted out of Warsaw, Poland and are regulated by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (PFSA) KNF.

Through this launch, OANDA offers EU investors and traders an impressive multi-asset offering, including thousands of CFDs on Forex (FX), Indices, Commodities, Precious Metals, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks and a variety of non-leveraged equity stocks.

Such a wide range offers customers valuable opportunities for diversification. Additionally, our equity offering allows them to gain exposure to the most popular companies, including US listed stocks, across a wide range of sectors. In addition, we are committed to providing the best price quality and competitive fees. For example, clients trading from a EUR account can now trade shares of 1,700 individual US companies with 0% commission.

With more than 26 years of experience as a global financial company, eight regulated entities in the world‘s most active financial markets and more than 3,000 financial instruments available in the EU-27 OANDA is the broker of choice for traders looking for a smarter way to trade.

Designed for mobile users, the OANDA TMS app provides comprehensive access to the global markets for stocks and CFDs, allowing traders to easily design and build their own investment portfolio. In addition, our technology stack is very flexible. Clients can trade with OANDA through MetaTrader 5, a web-based trading platform with excellent order processing speed and advanced analytical capabilities, or, in the near future, through the popular TradingView charting platform.

OANDA clients get news, trade ideas and market analysis at their fingertips, as well as advanced tools like historical spreads and trader sentiment that provide valuable insights for better trading decisions.

Marcin Niewiadomski, Head of Europe, commented: “This is an exciting new chapter and a significant growth opportunity for OANDA in the EU. We want to offer our customers the best possible service. That’s why we decided to establish our business in Poland. This decision was obvious because it allows us to build the OANDA brand on the strengths of OANDA TMS which the OANDA Group acquired in 2021 for its comprehensive product offering and cutting-edge technology stack.

With the realignment of our operations, investors and traders in the EU can now easily access an extensive multi-asset offering, knowing they are dealing with a trusted, award-winning and regulated broker.”

Starting today, retail clients and investors in the EU can explore what OANDA has to offer at www.oanda.com/eu-en/

Marcin Niewiadomski is available for interviews and further comments.

Please direct inquiries to [email protected]

ABOUT OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data over the internet for free. An FX trading platform was launched, which five years later spurred the development of web-based forex trading. Today, the OANDA Group, which includes OANDA TMS Brokers SA and other subsidiaries of OANDA Global Corporation, provides multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients around the world, demonstrating unmatched expertise in forex trading.

With regulated entities in many of the world‘s most active financial markets, including New York, Toronto, Tokyo, Singapore, Sydney, London and Warsaw, OANDA remains committed to transforming the way the world interacts with trading and serving clients allow you to trade global market indices, commodities, government bonds, precious metals and currencies on one of the fastest trading platforms on the market. For more information, see or follow OANDA on LinkedIn.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034829/3943464/OANDA_EN_Smarter_Trading_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oanda-startet-neue-geschaftstatigkeiten-in-der-eu-mit-beeindruckendem-multi-asset-offering-301775497.html

Original content by: OANDA Europe Limited, transmitted by news aktuell