“Oat milk has the nutritional values ​​of an apple juice spritzer”

Milchwerke Berchtesgadener Land has been a cooperative for 50 years and is currently owned by around 1,800 farmers who are entitled to vote. Do they still feel like talking about constantly new demands for more animal welfare or warnings on packaging?

It’s good that we have so much tourism here in the Alpine region. Because the farmers are always in contact with the urban population. You know exactly how they argue. What is important to them. They also understand that we have to move in the direction of sustainability. We dealt with the topic of sustainability at least ten years ago, before it was a buzzword.

Namely?

When building a new bottling plant for mixed milk drinks, we opted for the more expensive carton packaging. Long before plastic was so notorious. We have now switched all cups to two-component cups, with a paper sleeve as the main component, a renewable raw material. We bought the first hybrid cars ten years ago. We have our own large fleet of vehicles. All employees, including those in the canteen and cleaning, are permanent employees with all social benefits. These are all things that are important to the younger generation. Together with Penny we now have the Zukunftsbauer project. Every farmer who does something in the direction of more sustainability gets money from a subsidy fund. For an electric tractor or LED lighting. Everything that saves CO2. Those are the things people want to hear. An overall concept and no ideological approach that is not fully developed.