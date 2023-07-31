Oberhavel – start of harvest at the only melon farmer in Brandenburg



The melon harvest has begun in Velten (Oberhavel) in Brandenburg. Farmer Attila Puszti now grows the popular fruit on three hectares. He started in 2014 with an area of ​​0.25 hectares. He is considered the only commercial melon grower in Brandenburg.

“My grandfather grew melons every year,” the Hungarian, who has lived in Germany for 30 years, told the DPA news agency on Monday. The melon needs humus soil, sun and warmth. It therefore processes a lot of stable manure. The fruits get water from a drip irrigation system.

If the melon sounds hollow, it’s ripe

According to his own statements, he removed 30 tons of the giants from the field last year. Puszti is a bit worried this year because the weather isn’t playing along. The sun isn’t shining enough at the moment and it’s raining too much, which isn’t good for the growth of the sweet fruit. “The amount is there, but the fruit is ripening very slowly.”

He uses the “knock test” to check maturity. “The sound shouldn’t be dull, it should be hollow,” says the farmer. Sort of like clapping your hand on rubber boots.

Puszti is a direct marketer. A one-kilo melon costs two euros. That is already the “pain limit” for the consumer, according to the farmer. However, the melon has to be bought fresh, the watermelons in supermarkets often ripen and last longer, but are often not that sweet, according to his experience.

A niche in Germany

The farmer actually wanted to emigrate to Australia and stayed in Brandenburg because of love, worked in a bakery for 20 years and looked for alternatives as a farmer. At the beginning, no one wanted to believe that his watermelon cultivation was going to be a success. “You’re crazy, they never grow melons here, they said”. After the first major yields, he organized a melon party where residents could take melons with them for a donation.

Some of the giants he harvested have already weighed up to 18 kilograms. He has sales stands at the farm in Velten, but the farmer also sells the fruit in Oranienburg and Oberkrämer.

Melon cultivation is a niche in Germany. According to the Central Horticultural Association, there are a few companies in southern Germany that grow the fruit. The Federal Statistical Office has no information on the annual amount harvested in Germany.

Broadcast: Fritz, July 31, 2023, 4 p.m

