Oberspreewald-Lausitz: BASF Schwarzheide closes waterborne basecoat factory

The water-based paint factory of the chemical company BASF in Schwarzheide (Oberspreewald-Lausitz) is closed. The company announced this on Thursday. “By the beginning of 2027, production capacities are to be gradually relocated to the BASF sites in Münster and Würzburg,” the statement said.

Basecoats for the automotive industry are manufactured in the Schwarzheide plant. It was put into operation in 1993.

According to the company, around 90 employees are affected by the plant closure in southern Brandenburg. “Our goal is to place as many employees as possible in other positions internally,” Anne Francken, commercial director and labor director of BASF Schwarzheide GmbH, is quoted in the statement. The company is very interested in retaining the experience of the employees for the company – “especially in view of the ongoing investment projects and retirement-related departures at the Schwarzheide location”.

The company announced that BASF wants to invest in a new production plant for paints at the Münster site and thus automate processes more in the future. This should ensure “higher process stability and efficiency” for customers.

In addition to paints, BASF currently manufactures other products in Schwarzheide, including foams and engineering plastics. Over 2,000 people are employed at the site.

Broadcast: Antenne Brandenburg, April 28, 2023, 8:30 a.m

