Obesity – Losing weight with medication – a billion-dollar business – News

New injections for obesity make headlines around the world. But that’s just the beginning: A flood of weight-loss drugs is under development.

Losing weight is a 100 billion dollar business for the pharmaceutical industry. Reason: people are getting fatter. The numbers are alarming. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of people who are very overweight (obese) has tripled to around 13 percent since the 1980s. By 2035 it could be more than half. From the point of view of the pharmaceutical industry, there are many potential customers.

In Switzerland, people who are very overweight (obese) are primarily treated with the product “Saxenda” from the Danish manufacturer Novo Nordisk. The syringe is injected daily and increases the feeling of satiety.

Legend: Exercise and a healthy diet ultimately help to lose and maintain weight better than medication. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

Of the newer, supposedly more effective syringes, “Ozempic” is currently on the market. A diabetes drug that doctors are allowed to prescribe for people who are very overweight. The manufacturer Novo Nordisk will generate around eight billion francs in sales in 2022 alone.

In this context, effective means that the patients lose weight more quickly and more quickly. In studies, patients lost an average of 15 percent weight in 68 weeks. In a comparison group that received a dummy drug, the weight loss was only two percent.

Effect discovered by accident

Another product is also considered more effective: “Mounjaro” from the American manufacturer Eli Lilly. The drug has already been approved as a therapy for diabetes. An application for the treatment of obesity is still open in Switzerland.

The researchers discovered the weight-loss effect of the diabetes products more or less by accident. They therefore initiated a further development with a higher dosage of the same active ingredient and have been working on special obesity therapies ever since. “Wegovy”, also from Novo Nordisk, is already on the market. The drug is approved in Switzerland but not yet available because global demand far exceeds production capacity. Novo Nordisk plans to launch the preparations in pill form in the near future.

Does the weight come back?

The discovery of the weight loss effect has catapulted Novo Nordisk into the profit zone on the stock exchange. The share price has increased by more than 300 percent over the past five years. But the competition never sleeps. Further developments could soon come from the laboratories of the American Eli Lilly and Pfizer.

The fact that research is also a delicate undertaking is currently being demonstrated at Pfizer. Pfizer has withdrawn from one of the promising projects. Reason: High levels of liver enzymes were found in some patients during the clinical study.

However, the new drugs that are on the market – i.e. “Ozempic”, “Wegovy” and “Mounjaro” – have one disadvantage: their long-term effects have not been researched. It is unclear whether patients can maintain their weight when they stop injecting. At best, they have to reckon with having to take the drug for the rest of their lives.

Doctors emphasize that long-term weight loss is impossible without appropriate dietary changes and adequate exercise. So the new drugs are not miracle cures. Big business for the pharmaceutical giants, however.