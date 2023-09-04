Observation on the 2023 Supply Chain and Business Service Special Exhibition of CIFTIS: Innovations in Smart Chain Services

Innovative Services for All Things in Smart Chain——Observation on the 2023 Supply Chain and Business Service Special Exhibition of CIFTIS

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 4th

Topic: Innovative Services for All Things in Smart Chain——Observation on the 2023 Supply Chain and Business Service Special Exhibition of CIFTIS

Xinhua News Agency reporters Zhou Yuan and Zhang Xiao

Lawyers and corporate legal counsel exchanged views on overseas investment legal issues; intelligent building robots showed new forms of express delivery; Beijing Daoxiang Village, Beibingyang and other time-honored stalls were crowded with diners… Shuttle through the Beijing Shougang Park of the Service Trade Fair in 2023, seemingly related Scenes that are not strong are closely linked because of a thematic exhibition.

As one of the nine major themes, the Supply Chain and Business Service Thematic Exhibition will set up three exhibition areas this year: “Supply Chain Transportation”, “Business Services”, and “Beijing Time-honored Brands Innovation and Development Experience Zone”, each of which has its own pavilion. A total of more than 260 companies participated in the exhibition. The internationalization rate of exhibitors exceeded 25%, and the rate of new exhibitors reached 40%. The exhibition area was expanded by more than 4,000 square meters compared with the previous CIFTIS.

“The supply chain and business service special exhibition is an important window to show the opening up and the ‘Belt and Road’ construction.” Liu Yunxue, head of the Service Trade Fair Center of Capital Exhibition (Group) Co., Ltd., said that the special exhibition will give full play to the service trade fair platform Matching advantages and leading innovation, better linking the global supply chain, and continuously promoting the development of international trade.

At COFCO’s booth, there are not only rice noodles and oil that are always on the table of ordinary people, but also wine and cereals from different countries and regions. These special delicacies come to Chinese people’s tables from all over the world, thanks to the efficient and smooth global agricultural and food supply chain.

According to Luan Richeng, general manager of COFCO Group, COFCO has created an operation model that integrates upstream and downstream at home and abroad, and has established terminals, warehousing and trade networks in more than 50 countries and regions around the world, opening up channels from major grain producing areas to major sales areas around the world. At present, COFCO’s global annual business volume has reached 180 million tons, which has strongly supported the supply of the global agricultural and grain market.

“The global supply chain is a powerful starting point for building a new global economic pattern of cooperation and win-win. We continue to deeply participate in the reconstruction of the global food industry chain, value chain, and supply chain, promote the continuous transformation and upgrading of the global agricultural and food system, and maintain the global agricultural and food industry. The supply chain of the industrial chain is stable and smooth.” Luan Richeng said.

Focusing on stabilizing and strengthening the chain, exhibitors showed their abilities and built a criss-cross supply chain network.

The unmanned delivery logistics vehicle brought by YTO Express will soon serve the Hangzhou Asian Games, which can easily avoid obstacles; the smart file bag of Yunda Express can be recycled 1,000 times; the Beijing Metro showcases human resources and operation plans…Products in the field of transportation and logistics Technology and solutions are constantly “updated” to ensure the smooth flow of the logistics chain.

The recruitment platform staged a live broadcast, CIIC demonstrated the human resources service supply ecosystem centered on “Homo sapiens cloud”, Jinyou.com demonstrated “Wutong Digital Employees”, which automatically evaluate candidates’ skills, knowledge, experience, educational background, etc. Carry out an assessment…Human resources service companies keep up with new trends such as digitalization, agglomeration, and internationalization to create a high-quality and stable talent chain.

Focusing on service innovation, new products, new solutions, and new models will be unveiled intensively.

“What are the difficulties in the connection of foreign-related laws?” “Do you have business in Guangzhou?”… In front of the booth of the “Belt and Road” Lawyers Alliance, people come to discuss and consult from time to time. The alliance is the first international lawyers’ organization registered in China, and now has more than 2,600 members from 54 countries and regions.

“During the conference, we met many alliance members and legal service demanders, and learned more about the hotspots and difficulties of legal services in the joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’ through communication with them.” The alliance member Yu Jia, director of the business department, introduced that the next step will continue to promote the high-quality development of foreign-related legal services.

“I hit the guardrail. It’s terrible!” In the simulated cockpit, an experiencer exclaimed and let go of the steering wheel. What he was experiencing was drunk driving. At this exhibition, Dongfang Fashion Driving School brought a new and upgraded VR intelligent driving training simulator, which can realize the teaching of all subjects in driving training.

“In the past three years, we have completed the development and application of the VR+AI intelligent training system. It solves scenarios such as simulating dangerous situations and responding to traffic accidents that are difficult to achieve in traditional training.” Yan Wenhui, general manager of Oriental Fashion Driving School, introduced.

In Hall 15 of Shougang Park, tradition and innovation collide to create a time-honored cultural feast that is “good-looking, easy to shop, and delicious”: Quanjude Central Axis Food Ceremony, Beijing Daoxiang Village Zero Store products, Xingshunzhai Bean Juice Ice Cream, convey The concept of product innovation; the joint name of Yidege Prince Gong’s Mansion, Chengwenhou Zhongxie series of cultural creations, and Baitasi pharmacy sachets, showing the new national trend of time-honored brands.

Chen Wen, president of the Beijing Time-honored Brands Association, believes that time-honored brands are not enterprises for the elderly, but mainly for the new generation of consumer groups. More and more time-honored brands are following the changing trends and actively attracting young people with innovative products, services, and concepts.

