Obstacles for houses from the 3D printer – DW – 08.06.2023

Data centers are not generally known for their extravagant architecture, after all they are purely functional buildings. But the building that is currently being built in Heidelberg will certainly be a real eye-catcher. Its façade, which looks like the drape of a curtain, seems to flow around the building.

Hans-Jörg Kraus, manager of the Kraus Group developing the project, says the façade aims to push the boundaries of what is possible. The architects have more freedom than usual – thanks to the construction possibilities of 3D technology.

With 3D printing, a digitally controlled spray nozzle sprays a special concrete mixture layer by layer – this is how the outer walls of the building are created. Horizontal elements, such as false ceilings, still have to be made in the traditional way.

The building should be finished in July. The one-storey building will then be 54 meters long, eleven meters wide and nine meters high. According to the Kraus Group, it will be the largest 3D printed building in Europe.

Hans-Jörg Kraus from the Kraus Group wants to explore the limits of what is possible with the facade Image: Filip Bubenheimer

3D printing saves labor, time and waste

Some of the advantages of 3D printing – in addition to the extravagant shapes it enables – can be seen at the Heidelberg construction site. Most of the time are only two workers on the construction busy running the printer. In contrast to conventional concrete construction, the “printed” layers retain their shape from the first second – cladding is therefore superfluous.

The elimination of formwork reduces waste and the time it takes to erect and dismantle the wooden structures. A “huge advantage,” says Jan van der Velden-Volkmann, one of the architects, to DW.

According to PERI 3D Construction, one of the companies involved in the construction, it only takes about 140 hours to erect the vertical elements of the building. However, the pressure has to be interrupted in between to give other trades time and space. Therefore, the last layer can only be sprayed around four months after the start of construction.

Thanks to computer control, the concrete nozzle sprays the facade of the Heidelberg data center layer by layer Image: Filip Bubenheimer

Progress despite many hurdles

Although the technology has been known and developed for around two decades, 3D buildings are still rare. According to COBOD, a provider of 3D techniques, about 130 buildings larger than 10 square meters will be constructed by 2022, 55 of them in the past year.

One reason for this slow growth, says Arnaud Perrot, professor of engineering at the University of South Brittany, is the lack of standards for the stability of printed structures. Without this, he told DW, it would be incredibly difficult to prove to the authorities that a printed building was secure.

However, even with established standards, there are still many obstacles in the way of 3D printing, especially when constructing large buildings. Large concrete structures are usually reinforced with steel to withstand the forces they are subjected to. However, this is difficult to achieve with 3D printing, according to Manu Santhanam, professor at the Institute of Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology of Madras in Chennai. Therefore, 3D printing is “not an option” for buildings with more than two, at most three floors.

Perrot is more optimistic – at least in the long term. From a technical point of view, there would be no reason not to print taller buildings as well. In the short term, he thinks the combination of 3D printing and conventional construction is the easiest way to realize higher structures. This is also done in Heidelberg, where the hollow “printed” walls are filled with ordinary steel-reinforced concrete to ensure stability.

Only from a bird’s eye view does it really become clear what dimensions the “printed” house has Image: Adrian Schulz/Kraus Group

Where does 3D printing have its advantages?

As far as India is concerned, Santhanam sees the greatest potential in construction outside of urban structures, where the pressure to build as high as possible is not as pronounced, especially in large new development areas in rural areas. “If you’re printing a row of houses, say 20 or 30 houses, it’s definitely going to outperform any other technology because it gives you the ability to customize each house.”

Perrot and Velden-Volkmann see another growth potential in the prefabrication of construction modules in factories.

The lousy CO2 balance of concrete

In any case, the dependence of the technology on the building material concrete leaves a deep CO2 footprint in the environmental balance. Concrete contains cement as a binder, the production of which was responsible for around seven percent of global carbon emissions in 2022, says Robbie Andrew from the University of Oslo.

Scientists have already experimented with other building materials such as clay. But, says Santhanam, the specific virtues of traditional concrete — strength and durability — would certainly continue to dominate 3D printing in construction.

The Heidelberg Materials company supplied a special concrete mix for the data center in south-west Germany. According to the listed company, which is listed in the Dax and is the global market leader in cement, the mixture produces 55 percent less CO2 than conventional cement.

This post was adapted from English.