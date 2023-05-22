Occhetto improvises Moses: “Flood in Emilia? A message from the Lord”

Flood in Emilia Romagna, Occhetto lets himself go, Parenzo astonished: “We didn’t expect it from an atheist likeand she”

Moses-Occhetto materialized in the studio during the broadcast”In Onda” on La7, he spread his cloak, stretched out his hands towards the sky – pardon, towards the ceiling of the studio -, rolled his roguish eye and inspired as in the old days when he destroyed the PCI he said: “The problem from the floods it’s neither right nor left, it’s about the whole humanity. In the face of what has happened in recent days, we must keep in mind that we are dealing with a message. I’m not a believer, but it is a message that the Lord sends us”. Oh yeah, Jesus loves you, mr. Occhetto.

But not yet satisfied, Mosè-Occhetto stopped looking at the astonished man David Porec that being of the Jewish religion he felt dangerously involved and continued: “The Lord watched on Earth these boys who painted the walls to make people understand what was happening, and no one listened to them. And then the Lord said: “I’ll take care of making you understand”. And he did like when he sent the locust invasion. So in three days he sent six months’ rain. The disaster was much bigger than paint”.

And since also Elly Schlein she is Jewish, Moses-Occhetto looked at her on the screen on which she was connected, but she wisely kept silent, that perhaps she is also an atheist but “never know”. Instead the brave Poreč said: “Of course we didn’t expect this from an atheist like you”, perhaps having the doubt that it was that quick-change Grillo who is a master of these things.

