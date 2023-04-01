Home Business Occupied houses, government blitz: progress in the “upside down world”
Occupied houses, government blitz: progress in the “upside down world”

by admin
Occupied houses, government blitz: progress in the “upside down world”

Public housing MM spa Milan

Meloni has always claimed the fight against illegal occupations as one of the key points of the Fdi program. The analysis

It was time. A bill has recently been presented to remedy the incredible Italian situation whereby it is still possible to occupy a house with impunity as long as you have the usual corollary of the elderly, pregnant and varied humanity. Giorgia Meloni has always claimed that of the fight against illegal occupations as one of the key points of the Brothers of Italy program and eviction activities have already begun for months, especially in Rome, in San Basilio east quadrant of the capital.

Thus the group leader of FdI in the Chamber Tommaso Foti has filed with the Justice Commission the long-awaited bill that increases sentences up to nine years for those who occupy but above all determine a specific crime. Also provided for the arrest in the act and the impossibility of the abbreviated procedure with the obligation for the judicial authority to intervene within 48 hours and then the return of the property.

In short it must no longer happen that an elderly person who goes to have a medical examination returns home and finds it occupied and the Police leave the occupant inside. A matter of simple common sense. The intentions are excellent, the numbers to approve the law are all there and now it is only expected that everything will be successful even if in a country like Italy the risks are always lurking and it is certainly necessary to expect that the front that protects thief of the subways, led by the Democratic Party, takes a turn to protect the squatters to the detriment of the legitimate owners.

