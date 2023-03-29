On March 28 local time, Microsoft held the AI ​​Empowering Secure Summit to show the market how to use AI to create a comprehensive and secure future and how to help modern enterprises be more secure and efficient. At the meeting, Microsoft launched Security Copilot. According to Microsoft, Security Copilot integrates GPT-4 and its own AI model, which can help security personnel quickly collect the latest security incident information on the company’s network, mine potential threats, and quickly find common vulnerabilities.

During the event, Microsoft CEO Nadella said that Security Copilot marks a big step forward for Microsoft to a new world of network operations, which can make devices both agile and defensive to build a more secure network world. Vasu Jakkal, vice president of Microsoft’s security business, said Security Copilot is the first and only generative AI security product that can capture information that other tools miss.

Similar to most GPT family products, Microsoft’s Security Copilot is also presented in the form of prompt word dialog box. Engineers can ask AI for help by inputting natural language, web links, json files, etc. Microsoft emphasized that although the company will continue to train AI to improve its capabilities, user data will not be used in areas outside its own enterprise. Microsoft also pointed out that Copilot has the possibility of making mistakes, so it also provides users with convenient feedback means.

Similar to Office’s Copilot, Microsoft did not announce the pricing and launch time of Security Copilot today, only saying that it will let a small number of users try it first. In the future, this product will also join a series of software in the Microsoft security line. The company disclosed in January that Microsoft’s security business will generate a total of $20 billion in revenue in 2022.

