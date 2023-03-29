Home Business Occupy the high ground of network security!Microsoft merges GPT-4 with new products again
Business

Occupy the high ground of network security!Microsoft merges GPT-4 with new products again

by admin

On March 28 local time, Microsoft held the AI ​​Empowering Secure Summit to show the market how to use AI to create a comprehensive and secure future and how to help modern enterprises be more secure and efficient. At the meeting, Microsoft launched Security Copilot. According to Microsoft, Security Copilot integrates GPT-4 and its own AI model, which can help security personnel quickly collect the latest security incident information on the company’s network, mine potential threats, and quickly find common vulnerabilities.

During the event, Microsoft CEO Nadella said that Security Copilot marks a big step forward for Microsoft to a new world of network operations, which can make devices both agile and defensive to build a more secure network world. Vasu Jakkal, vice president of Microsoft’s security business, said Security Copilot is the first and only generative AI security product that can capture information that other tools miss.

Similar to most GPT family products, Microsoft’s Security Copilot is also presented in the form of prompt word dialog box. Engineers can ask AI for help by inputting natural language, web links, json files, etc. Microsoft emphasized that although the company will continue to train AI to improve its capabilities, user data will not be used in areas outside its own enterprise. Microsoft also pointed out that Copilot has the possibility of making mistakes, so it also provides users with convenient feedback means.

Similar to Office’s Copilot, Microsoft did not announce the pricing and launch time of Security Copilot today, only saying that it will let a small number of users try it first. In the future, this product will also join a series of software in the Microsoft security line. The company disclosed in January that Microsoft’s security business will generate a total of $20 billion in revenue in 2022.

See also  Behind the Q3 financial report figures, the inclusive of agricultural science and technology is the direction provider of Pinduoduo (PDD.US) efforts. Zhitong Finance

Occupy the high ground of network security! Microsoft Fusion GPT-4 is back with a new product. Click on the video to see it!

You may also like

Ubs, Ermotti returns to the helm: “No hasty...

Musk and others call for a pause button...

Rolex has discontinued this popular watch – now...

Wine, Franciacorta wins the evening of the Emmy...

New UBS boss Ermotti – the right man...

Citizenship income, applications collapse: 65% drop

Support with tax returns, pension & child benefit

Bills decree: what changes for electricity and gas

ECB key interest rates: Banks expect two more...

Resolution 4 of 03/27/2023 – Further provisions regarding...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy