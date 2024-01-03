Ocean One Bar & Grill Closes its Doors in South Florida: What Happened?

Ocean One Bar & Grill Closes its South Florida Locations

Florida residents and visitors looking for a quick and affordable lunch option were left disappointed as Ocean One Bar & Grill announced the closure of its south Florida locations, including its headquarters in Miami-Dade. Known for its affordable lunches priced at $5.99 and three-for-one drink specials, the closure came as a surprise to many in the South Florida community. The chain had gained popularity in locations such as Kendall, Davie, Dania Beach, Coral Springs, Delray Beach, and Royal Palm Beach.

Despite customer inquiries, the restaurant did not provide any details on social media or in the media about the reason for the closure. The only remaining location of Ocean One Bar & Grill is now in Las Vegas, where it has been in operation for the past fifteen years.

The closures have left many wondering if it is a temporary situation or a permanent shutdown, as the owners have offered no explanation thus far. However, a construction worker has indicated that the closure may not be permanent and may be linked to a remodeling project.

The arrival of Ocean One Bar & Grill in South Florida three years ago was highly anticipated, as the restaurant offered lunch dishes for less than $6. It gained popularity among locals for its affordable menu and discounts throughout the day, making it a popular choice for gatherings and dining out.

It remains to be seen if the closure of the south Florida locations marks the end of Ocean One Bar & Grill’s presence in the state or if it is just a temporary setback.