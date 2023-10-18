October Exclusive: Costco Offers $400 Shop Card for Online Purchases over $2,500

Costco Launches Exclusive Online Offer: Get a $400 Costco Shop Card for Purchases Over $2,500

October 16, 2023 – Costco, the popular wholesale retailer, has announced a limited-time exclusive offer for its online store in the United States. This offer is valid from October 16, 2023, until October 20, 2023.

Customers who make purchases of qualifying items valued at more than $2,500 will receive a generous $400 Costco Shop Card. To be eligible for this offer, members must make the purchase in a single transaction. The total amount will be calculated before taxes, fees, and shipping charges, but after applying any other coupons, discounts, or offers.

This promotion covers a wide range of products, including furniture, accessories, televisions, patio, lawn and garden items, mattresses, home improvements, seasonal products, and gourmet foods.

Upon making the qualifying purchase, members will receive the Costco Shop Card digitally to the email address on file with their account. It’s important to note that processing may take up to 2 weeks after the items are delivered, and each member is limited to one redemption of this offer.

This exclusive offer aims to provide Costco members with an excellent opportunity to save on high-quality products in a variety of categories. By offering a $400 Shop Card, Costco is rewarding its loyal customers and giving them an additional incentive to shop online for their favorite items.

Don’t miss out on this super deal from Costco! From October 16, 2023, to October 20, 2023, visit the online store to take advantage of this limited-time offer. Buy qualifying items over $2,500 and receive a $400 Costco Shop Card for future purchases or to shop even more at your favorite online store. Make sure to act fast before this promotion ends!

Some of the items included in this Costco sale are:

– 20 cu ft Hot Tub + Top Freezer Refrigerator: Priced at $2,049.99 with a savings of $380. Features a 20 cubic foot capacity, frameless glass shelves, and LED lighting.

– Casper Select 12″ medium firm memory foam mattress: Available for $479.99. Features Certi-pur+ no harmful chemicals, zoned support, and a hand-sewn cover.

– Samsung Top Loading Washer and ELECTRIC Dryer: Priced at $2,049.99 with a discount on the stainless steel model. Features Washer with Super Speed, Active WaterJet, and dryer with SteamSanitize+ and Sensor Dry.

– Suncast 6′ x 4′ Vertical Shed: Available for $549.99. Features a 106 cubic foot capacity, all-weather construction, and easy assembly.

– Sealy Posturepedic Plus Mount Auburn Medium Mattress 13″: Available for prices ranging from $479.99 to $729.99. Features ComfortLoft sling, zoned support, and DuraFlex Edge system.

– Novaform ComfortGrande Plus Gel Memory Foam Mattress 14″ Medium: Available for prices ranging from $399.99 to $579.99. Features a relaxing and dual design, Memory Foam refreshing gel, and easy transfer.

– Lavavajillas Whirlpool Top Control: Prices vary depending on the model. Offers a soak and clean cycle and touch controls.

– Yardistry Greenhouse: Priced at $1,499.99. Features double wall polycarbonate windows and an automatic vent opener.

– Hamilton Beach 11 cu.ft. Upright freezer with drawer organization: Prices vary depending on the model. Features an efficient design, removable drawers, and easy cleaning.

– LG 6.0 cu.ft. Single Door Refrigerator: Prices vary depending on the model. Offers a 2-year manufacturer warranty and features 6 adjustable shelves and ENERGY STAR qualified.

– Raylin Fabric Sectional: Priced at $1,599.99. Features steel spring suspension, high-density cushions, and a wooden frame.

– 12′ x 10′ Yardistry Gazebo with Aluminum Roof: Available for $1,799.99. Features FSC certified wood, water-based stain, and easy assembly.

– Thomasville Emilee Fabric Sectional with Storage Ottoman: Priced at $1,799.99. Features a transitional design, ottoman with storage, and nail accents.

– 12′ x 20′ Yardistry Gazebo with Aluminum Roof: Available for $3,299.99. Features FSC certified wood, water-based stain, and a large space.

– Yardistry 12′ x 14′ Contemporary Gazebo with Aluminum Roof: Priced at $2,699.99. Features FSC certified wood, water-based stain, and steel roof trusses.

– Thomasville Lowell 8-Piece Modular Sectional: Available for $2,399.99. Offers multiple configurations, reversible cushions, and a modern design.

– Concord 6-Piece Leather Power Recliner Sectional Sofa with Power Headrests: Priced at $3,499.99. Features leather upholstery, 3 electric recliners, and USB ports.

– Blaise Fabric Sectional with Chaise-Storage: Available for $1,799.97. Features a gray color, ottoman with storage, and metal legs.

– Finson 5-Piece Power Recliner Fabric Sectional Sofa with 3 Power Headrests: Priced at $1,999.99. Features 100% Polyester material, 3 electric recliners, and solid wood legs.

– Thomasville Langdon Fabric Sectional with Storage Ottoman: Available for $1,999.99. Features a gray color, winding spring suspension, and pocket coil seat cushions.

– Kirkland Signature Stainless Steel 6 Burner Gas Grill: Priced at $899.99. Offers a 304 stainless steel cooking area, 63,000 BTU, and LED knobs.

These are just a few examples of the fantastic products available in this Costco sale. For more information and to take advantage of this exclusive offer, visit the Costco online store today.