October sees a drop in inflation, boosting US markets

Inflation in the US moderated in October, providing a boost to the markets. The Dow Jones saw a 1.43% rise and Wall Street closed in the green as a result. This decrease in inflation was attributed to lower gasoline and car prices, according to the Los Angeles Times. While this may be bad news for prudent bankers, it could mean good news for stock markets, as reported by Blogs El Confidencial. Overall, this decrease in inflation is encouraging for the economy and is sure to have an impact on various sectors. Stay updated with the full coverage on Google News.

