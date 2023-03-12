Home Business Odyssey by train, Bonelli: “Salvini takes care of the regional ones, other than the bridge”
Migrant massacre Cutro, Bonelli and the journey of hope to arrive in Calabria

travel ofhorror for the national co-spokesperson of Green Europe and member of the Alliance Greens and LeftAngelo Bonelli. “This morning I was on my way to Picket fence of Cutro to participate in the manifestation in memory of the victims of the tragic shipwreck and it was a journey in the abandonment of the Italian railways”, the parliamentarian revealed yesterday on social networks. The inconvenience already began at dawn, before 7, at the station of Napoli.

“I pick up at 6.50 am central Naples station the regional train 5577 towards Cosenza. After 20 minutes of travel the train stops in the middle of the countryside because it breaks down. We stay still for two hours, when a regional train flanking the broken train. The transfer is made with the passengers who jumped off the train and boarded the other train passing through the sleepers of the tracks”, Bonelli said. At that point, continued the deputy, “we return to Naples, where there is another regional train, the 5581 which leaves at 9.42 in the direction of Cosenza. Arrived at the station Battipaglia the conductor informs us that there is a broken down and who does not know how to foresee the departure. I get on another train, number 8863 which leaves at 11.20 with delay from Battipaglia. After another 10 minutes it stops again in Capaccio scalo”.

“We are faced with the example of how Italy is divided in two, and this is an example of how the transport situation could be aggravated with differentiated autonomy. As a citizen who always uses trains and public transport, I find it intolerable the absence of investments in rolling stock in our country and the shameful conditions in which commuters find themselves traveling. Minister Salvini instead of taking care of the bridge over the Strait of Messina, should take care of making the railways and regional trains work”, concluded Bonelli.

